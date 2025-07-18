The winner of the Open Golf Championship wins the Claret Jug trophy. | AFP via Getty Images

The winner of the Open Golf wins more money than many people will see in a lifetime.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim is hosting the Open Championship for the third time from July 17-20 - with local hero Shane Lowry the last player to win there in 2019.

A total of 156 players will do battle on the links in a bid to win the last major of the year, following the USPGA , US Open and US Masters .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the 153rd time the oldest golf tournament in the world has been held, with the first teeing off at Prestwick Golf Club in 1860.

It’ll be a bumper pay day for the leading players, but just how much cash are we talking?

Here’s what you need to know.

How much money does the Open winner get?

There is a total of $17m (£12.7m) up for grabs at Royal Portrush.

This year’s champion will receive $3,100,000 (£2,311,700) - not bad for four days work - while making the cut will mean a guaranteed payday of at least $37,650 (£28,100). Just qualifying gets you $8,750 (£6,500) - even if you come dead last.

Here’s what the top 20 players will receive:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winner - $3,100,000 (£2,311,700)

Runner-up - $1,759,000 (£1,311,700)

Third place - $1,128,000 (£841,200)

Fourth - $876,000 (£653,200)

Fifth - $705,000 (£525,700)

Sixth - $611,000 (£455,600)

Seventh - $525,000 (£391,500)

Eighth - $442,500 (£330,000)

Ninth - $388,000 (£289,300)

10th - $350,600 (£261,400)

11th – $319,200 (£238,000)

12th - $282,800 (£210,900)

13th - $266,000 (£198,400)

14th - $249,000 (£185,700)

15th - $231,000 (£172,300)

16th - $212,700 (£158,600)

17th - $202,400 (£150,900)

18th - $193,000 (£143,900)

19th - $184,900 (£137,900)

20th - $176,200 (£131,400)

What trophy does the winner of the Open Golf Championship get?

The winner of the Open is presented with ‘The Golf Champion Trophy’, better known as the Claret Jug.

It dates back to 1872 when the former trophy, the Challenge Belt, was won outright by Young Tom Morris after he won the competition in three consecutive years.

The three host clubs of Prestwick, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers all chipped in a tenner to buy the trophy, which was made by Mackay Cunningham & Company of Edinburgh. It is now on display at the clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

The current trophy was first presented to Walter Hagen at the 1928 Open.