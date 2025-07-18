Open Golf Prize Money 2025: Here's how much the winner gets - and the history of the Claret Jug trophy
Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim is hosting the Open Championship for the third time from July 17-20 - with local hero Shane Lowry the last player to win there in 2019.
A total of 156 players will do battle on the links in a bid to win the last major of the year, following the USPGA, US Open and US Masters.
It’s the 153rd time the oldest golf tournament in the world has been held, with the first teeing off at Prestwick Golf Club in 1860.
It’ll be a bumper pay day for the leading players, but just how much cash are we talking?
Here’s what you need to know.
How much money does the Open winner get?
There is a total of $17m (£12.7m) up for grabs at Royal Portrush.
This year’s champion will receive $3,100,000 (£2,311,700) - not bad for four days work - while making the cut will mean a guaranteed payday of at least $37,650 (£28,100). Just qualifying gets you $8,750 (£6,500) - even if you come dead last.
Here’s what the top 20 players will receive:
- Winner - $3,100,000 (£2,311,700)
- Runner-up - $1,759,000 (£1,311,700)
- Third place - $1,128,000 (£841,200)
- Fourth - $876,000 (£653,200)
- Fifth - $705,000 (£525,700)
- Sixth - $611,000 (£455,600)
- Seventh - $525,000 (£391,500)
- Eighth - $442,500 (£330,000)
- Ninth - $388,000 (£289,300)
- 10th - $350,600 (£261,400)
- 11th – $319,200 (£238,000)
- 12th - $282,800 (£210,900)
- 13th - $266,000 (£198,400)
- 14th - $249,000 (£185,700)
- 15th - $231,000 (£172,300)
- 16th - $212,700 (£158,600)
- 17th - $202,400 (£150,900)
- 18th - $193,000 (£143,900)
- 19th - $184,900 (£137,900)
- 20th - $176,200 (£131,400)
What trophy does the winner of the Open Golf Championship get?
The winner of the Open is presented with ‘The Golf Champion Trophy’, better known as the Claret Jug.
It dates back to 1872 when the former trophy, the Challenge Belt, was won outright by Young Tom Morris after he won the competition in three consecutive years.
The three host clubs of Prestwick, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers all chipped in a tenner to buy the trophy, which was made by Mackay Cunningham & Company of Edinburgh. It is now on display at the clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
The winner must return the trophy before the next year's Open starts, receiving a replica to keep in their trophy cabinet.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.