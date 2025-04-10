Scottie Scheffler celebrating winning the 2024 Masters - we'd look like that too if we'd just won a cool $3.6 million. | Getty Images

It’s a profitable business claiming a top 10 spot at the Masters.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First played in 1934 the US Masters is the only one of golf’s four majors to always be played at the same venue - Augusta National Golf Course , in the American state of Georgia.

This year’s competition will be played from April 9-13 and is the first Major of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw Scottie Scheffler win his second Masters by four shots from second placed Ludvig Åberg, who was making his Major debut.

He’ll be back to defend his title, but there’s going to be fierce competition - and here’s what they are playing for.

What is the prize money at the 2025 Masters?

The official split of prize money is expected to be announced after the halfway cut is made.

Having said that, the winnings are expected to be fairly similar to last year, when there was a $20 million prize pot split as follows for the top 10 (before ties are taken into consideration).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st $3,600,000

2nd $2,160,000

3rd $1,360,000

4th $960,000

5th $800,000

6th $720,000

7th $670,000

8th. $620,000

9th $580,000

10th $540,000

How does the prize money compare to recent Masters?

The prize money for the Masters has spiralled in recent years, doubling in just five years, as follows:

In 2024 Scottie Scheffler won $3.6 million

In 2023 Jon Rahm won $3.24 million

In 2022 Scottie Scheffler won $2.7 million

In 2021 Hideki Matsuyama won $2.07 million

In 2020 Dustin Johnson won $1.8 million

For context, when Seve Ballesteros won the 1980 tournament he received a cheque for $60,000.

What trophy does the Masters winner receive?

The Masters winner receives not one, but three trophies.

Since the first tournament in 1934, the winner has been awarded a gold medal featuring a view of the clubhouse from behind the Founders Circle.

The main Masters Trophy is a silver sculpture depicting the clubhouse at Augusta and was first awarded in 1961. It was made in the UK and comprises more than 900 pieces of silver. The winner doesn’t get to keep it, as it remains in Augusta, but they do get their name engraved on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, since 1993 the winner has been given a sterling silver replica of the trophy that they can keep.

Why does the winner get a Green Jacket?

It’s tradition at Augusta that the winner of the Masters is presented with a Green Jacket by the previous year’s winner.

Formally awarded since 1949 (when Sam Snead won), the green jacket is worn by members of Augusta Nationa - with every winner of the Masters becoming an honourary member of the club.