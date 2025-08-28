That was the final tournament on the moneyspinning PGA Tour, where many of the sports top players play their trade.
Since January 5 they have been battling it out on courses on a weekly basis.
1. Scottie Scheffler
With five wins - three more than his closest rival - Scottie Scheffler easily tops the list, with prize money of an incredible. $26,579,550. He also had by far the most top 10 finishes - 16 in total. | Getty Images
2. Tommy Fleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood's recent Tour Championship win rocketed him up the table - he got a cheque for $10 million along with the Fed-Ex Cup. It brought his season earnings up to $18,496,238. He managed eight top 10 finishes from 19 tournaments. | Getty Images
3. Rory McIlroy
Tird place goes to Northern Ireland's Rory McIlory, who completed his career grand slam after claiming the Masters title. He won two other tournaments, and finished in the top 10 eight times - earning $16,992,418. | Getty Images
4. Russell Henley
Consistency was key to American golfer Russell Henley's season - one win and nine other top 10 finishes helped him earn $14,633,556. | Getty Images