Golf Rich List 2025: Here are the sport's biggest earners on the PGA Tour Money List - including Robert MacIntyre

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:34 BST

The golf season is now over, with all eyes on the Ryder Cup - and most of these players will be taking part.

It can be a fairly profitable business being a golfer - last week saw Tommy Fleetwood claim a check for a cool $10 million for winning the 2025 Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.

That was the final tournament on the moneyspinning PGA Tour, where many of the sports top players play their trade.

Since January 5 they have been battling it out on courses on a weekly basis.

Here are the 14 players who have banked most cash - including Scotland’s Bob McIntyre.

With five wins - three more than his closest rival - Scottie Scheffler easily tops the list, with prize money of an incredible. $26,579,550. He also had by far the most top 10 finishes - 16 in total.

1. Scottie Scheffler

Tommy Fleetwood's recent Tour Championship win rocketed him up the table - he got a cheque for $10 million along with the Fed-Ex Cup. It brought his season earnings up to $18,496,238. He managed eight top 10 finishes from 19 tournaments.

2. Tommy Fleetwood

Tird place goes to Northern Ireland's Rory McIlory, who completed his career grand slam after claiming the Masters title. He won two other tournaments, and finished in the top 10 eight times - earning $16,992,418.

3. Rory McIlroy

Consistency was key to American golfer Russell Henley's season - one win and nine other top 10 finishes helped him earn $14,633,556.

4. Russell Henley

