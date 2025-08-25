Bit of a sore ending as Oban man brings down curtain on another great year on PGA Tour

Bob MacIntyre won’t be keen to see the par-3 15th hole at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta in a hurry.

Two days running in the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship, the Oban man ran up a double-bogey 5 there and, in doing so, took a bit of a shine off another great year on the US circuit.

MacIntyre had headed into the season finale sitting ninth on the FedEx Cup points list and, make no mistake, he had the overall title in his sights.

Bob MacIntyre pictured in action during the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

He was handily-placed heading into the weekend after opening efforts of 64-66 and was on course to break par again on both Saturday and Sunday until he came a cropper at the 15th, finding the water each time with his attempt to hit an island green.

In the third round, he followed his double with a bogey while in the closing circuit he dropped a shot at the previous hole. Take those four holes out of the equation and it would have been a very different story indeed.

As it was, MacIntyre had to settle for a share of 17th spot, which matched the effort on his debut in the big-money tournament 12 months earlier.

And, in another coincidence, he also ended up in exactly the same position - joint-17th - on the final FedEx Cup points list.

He’ll be disappointed about that and also had his sights set on a third title triumph on the circuit, which will now have to wait until the 2026 campaign.

What Bob MacIntyre has earned in 2025

Once the dust settles, though, the 29-year-old will be able to look back on his season on the other side of the Atlantic and feel satisfied.

He got himself into the major mix for the first time, looking at one point as though he could win the US Open at Oakmont until J.J. Spaun produced a brilliant birdie-birdie finish to deny him.

He also broke into the world’s top ten for the first time, having been eight after finishing second to Scottie Scheffler in the BMW Championship but now down to ninth after Tommy Fleetwood’s jump from tenth to sixth after landing his maiden PGA Tour win in style in the Tour Championship.

In 23 starts on the US circuit, MacIntyre only missed two cuts and the most recent one was in The Masters back in April. He chalked up two second-place finishes, six top tens and 11 top 25s.

His earnings for the season were close to $8.5 million - a personal record and $3 million more than last season - taking his PGA Tour career earnings to $16.3m and, remember, it was only at the start of last season that he held a full card for the first time.

Bob MacIntyre produced his best performance of the season when coming close to winning the US Open at Oakmont | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Statistically, his game is better than it was in 2024, when he won both the RBC Canadian Open and the Genesis Scottish Open.

Oh, and let’s not forget that he finished second behind Rory McIlroy on the European points list for next month’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

“He's a top, top player,” said Luke Donald, the European captain, of MacIntyre during last week’s Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry.