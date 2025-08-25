Tommy Fleetwood explains emotions after ending long wait as Bob MacIntyre slips down list
Tommy Fleetwood admitted he felt “proud, relieved and happy” after ending his wait to become a PGA Tour winner in style by landing the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup at the same time.
After suffering heartbreak on a number of occasions over the years, the popular Englishman finally made the breakthrough on the US circuit in his 164th start as he landed a three-shot victory in the $40 million season finale at East Lake in Atlanta.
The win catapulted Fleetwood into the top spot on the final FedEx Cup points list, meaning he’s now joined an elite group of players to be both a PGA Tour and DP World Tour No 1 in their career after winning the Race to Dubai in 2017.
“Yeah, I think a mix of emotions – proud, relieved, happy,” admitted the 34-year-old, who’d held the 54-hole lead on three occasions this season alone on the PGA Tour and, most recently, had lost out to Justin Rose in the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.
“There's a ton of emotions that I'll probably be feeling. It doesn't sink in for a while. Winning doesn't sink in for a while. But what an amazing day.”
Fleetwood won the Scottish Stroke-Play Championship at Murcar Links in 2009 as an amateur before landing his professional victory in the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles four years later.
He added six more DP World Tour titles and established himself as a stalwart in Europe’s Ryder Cup team, but the one thing missing from his CV was a PGA Tour title triumph.
“Yeah, I think winning on the PGA Tour was a step that I really wanted to take,” admitted Fleetwood, who had recorded no less than 44 top-ten finishes on the circuit as he attempted to make the breakthrough. “You don't need anything, but I wanted to do it. Hopefully it doesn't take me as long to win another one.”
The victory was worth $10 million and earned him a five-year exemption. “You just keep learning, don't you?” declared Fleetwood, who signed off with a 68 to finish on 15 under, three ahead of both Patrick Cantlay (64) and Russell Henley (69).
“I guess there was Travelers, there was Memphis, obviously plenty before. This probably wasn't the most comfortable I've been here because, as they rack up, you obviously start to think of the things.
“But I feel like I've had a great attitude throughout it all. I was a bit erratic today at times, and I was really proud of how I found my swing again on the 11th hole, 12th hole.
Bob MacIntyre slips from eighth to joint-17th in final FedEx Cup list
“Changed my routine a little bit, but, when you've lost it so many times, a three-shot lead down the last doesn't feel like that many.”
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who’d led the FedEx Cup battle heading into the event, slipped to a share of fourth spot in the final standings after finishing in the same position in East Lake.
Bob MacIntyre, meanwhile, dropped from ninth to joint-17th on the points list after a double-bogey 5 at the 15th for the second day running left him sharing 17th position behind Fleetwood.
