Here are 7 players we think you should transfer into your side for the final round of group games.

It felt like it took an age to come, and just like that, we are one game away from the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

As always, fantasy football teams and their questionable names were formed up and down the country as the tournament began.

And by now you will know exactly what you have to do in order to claim those all important bragging rights in the friends and family WhatsApp group. Are you lagging behind, or are you looking to stretch that lead at the top?

Competition between pals is always fun in your WhatsApp group and this winter it is finally time to show those closest to you that you are the ultimate fountain of knowledge when it comes to knowing which football stars are most likely to perform on the world stage.

However, it can be difficult to narrow down where to spend and where to save when it comes to building your fantasy side. Do you spend big on a forward? Do you need to shore up that defence? Or is there value to be had in the lesser known names?

Thank fully, we’ve put together a list of the seven best transfers you should make ahead of game week three to ensure you can start clawing back some much needed fantasy league points.

Who should I transfer into my World Cup 2022 fantasy football team

Jordi Alba – Spain (6m)

The veteran has started the tournament well and currently leads the top of the assists chart after creating Spain’s opener in their game against Germany.

Luis Enrique’s side look dangerous going forward yet simultaneously solid at the back and have only conceded one – you would expect them to continue that against Japan, who failed to beat Costa Rica.

Kylian Mbappe – Striker, France (11.5m)

He may seem like the most obvious choice on the planet, but let us give you an extra bit of ‘science’ behind the reasons you simply have to choose him. He already has three goals at the tournament, France have the highest expected goals at the tournament and face Tunisia in their final group game who have to win no matter what.

Due to that, Tunisia are likely to be far more open, which means France will create tons of chances and the Paris Saint-Germain forward will finish them.

Andries Noppert – Goalkeeper, Netherlands (4.5m)

The Heerenveen stopper entered the tournament as a relative unknown but has been impressive for the Dutch in their opening two games and has only conceded one goal.

While it would be a huge surprise if they don’t quality, there is still a little bit of work to do in their final game against Qatar. However, we expect Louis van Gaal’s side to dispatch of the host nation with ease – and keep a clean sheet along the way.

Darwin Nunez – Striker, Uruguay (8m)

The Liverpool forward will face Ghana in their final group game knowing they will be given lots of chances – and Nunez entered the tournament in some very good form.

Ghana might have won their game against South Korea, but have conceded five goals in their first two games, which means Uruguay will see this as the perfect game to go on the attack.

Cody Gakpo – Striker, Netherlands (7m)

Linked with a January move to Manchester United, the PSV Eindhoven striker is doing himself no harm with his goalscoring form at the World Cup.

With the Dutch still needing to cement their place in the knockout phases, Gapko will be handed the responsibility of net busting against host nation Qatar who have looked a bit of a shambles defensively.

Roman Saiss – Defender, Morocco (4.5m)

The highest scoring defender on the game, the Beşiktaş defender was outstanding during his country’s shock 2-0 win over Belgium.

Canada (who they face in the final game) will want to ensure they leave a mark on the tournament in their final game, but Saiss and Morocco have been solid at the back and could be on course for a trio of clean sheets in the group stages.

Antonio Rüdiger – Germany (5.5m)

The Real Madrid defender was inches away from notching a World Cup opener against Spain on Sunday and – with Germany needing to beat Costa Rica – the centre back will play a pivotal role in both boxes.

You can never underestimate the Germans and Rüdiger could pop up with points in both boxes.

Who should I captain in my World Cup Fantasy Football team

If you haven’t already, French superstar Kylian Mbappe has to be at the top of your thoughts. An obvious choice he may, he is also currently on the kind of form that will guarantee you extra points.