Here are the latest odds for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The winter World Cup is finally here after the controversial tournament got underway last weekend.

We’ve seen huge shocks from Saudi Arabia and Japan who both saw off Argentina and Germany respectively, while host nation England started like a train with a 6-2 win over Iran before stuttering against the USA on Friday.

However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?

France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo playing and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted – not even Saudi Arabia, who recently defeated tournament favourites Argentina.

Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Brazil - 5/2 They have won the World Cup more than any other nation and head to Qatar 2022 as the favourites. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. France - 11/2 Can France retain their crown? The reigning champions moved into second favourite after a thumping win over Australia in their opening game and have seen their odds improve with a win over Denmark. Photo: DENIS CHARLET Photo Sales

3. Spain - 6/1 They were knocked out in round of 16 back in 2018 but started Qatar 2022 like a train, beating Costa Rica 7-0. Photo: Octavio Passos Photo Sales

4. Argentina - 7/1 If he plays every game and Argentina makes it to the final, Lionel Messi could have the chance to lift the World Cup for the first time in his 1000th game. A opening game defeat to Saudi Arabia shocked the world, but they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Mexico. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales