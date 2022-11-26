While the order may change come the end of the Qatar World Cup, here is a full list of each team that has won the world’s most prestigious trophy – including when they have won it.

We all remember our first World Cup final.

Be it Zinedine Zidane’s 1998 masterclass in Paris, Maradona’s Mexico moment or Mario Kempes double to defeat the Dutch, the World Cup final rarely fails to leave a mark such is its elite status as football’s premier international tournament.

And with a controversial winter World Cup taking place for the very time this year in Qatar, it is sure to be a final that will be recalled for years to come – but who will win it?

In total, there have been eight nations that have lifted the trophy aloft in their history, but who has won it the most?

Here is the full list of each nation to win the World Cup, when they won it and their last World Cup victory.

1. Brazil - 5 Brazil have won the trophy a record five times with wins in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and their last win coming in 2002, when Ronaldo masterminded a 2-0 victory over Germany in Japan. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. Germany - 4 The masters of tournament football, Germany have won the trophy in 1954, 1974, 1990 (as West Germany) and last won it in 2014 when Mario Goezte's extra time winner sunk Argentina. Interestingly, they have reached the final a total of eight times - meaning they have lost as many World Cup finals as they have won. Photo: Matthias Hangst Photo Sales

3. Italy - 4 Another side that has lifted the trophy four times is the Azzuri, who won the World Cup in 1934, 1938, 1982 and most recently 2006 when they edged out France on penalties in the 'Zidane headbutt' final. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. Argentina - 2 The country that produced some of the world's best ever footballers have, of course, lifted the trophy twice both in 1978 and 1986 - the latter being one of the best finals ever as Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in an enthralling final thanks to a Jorge Burruchaga winner. Photo: Mike King Photo Sales