They were denied an Olympic gold last year, though with the Euros entering the closing stages, Sweden head coach Peter Gerhardsson and his multi-talented side are relishing the prospect of another major tournament run.

Record attendances have been followed by record scorelines so far in the tournament, and as the final competing nations see the Wembley archway in the horizon, anticipation and expectation grows.

Quite simply, the most exciting Women’s European Championship in its history, millions have tuned in across the globe to catch a glimpse of Europe’s most talented stars – and many of them wearing the yellow and blue jersey of Sweden.

Sweden's striker Fridolina Rolfo (R) celebrates with Stina Blackstenius. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Beaten on penalties in the Olympic final, the Swedes finished in third place at the last World Cup, however, they are a little tired of going so close, yet so far, as they aim to set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against hosts England at Bramall Lane next week.

Standing in their way is tournament outsiders Belgium, who they face at Leigh Sports Village tonight.

The Red Flames find themselves in unfamiliar territory, having qualified for the knockout stages of the Euros for the first time thanks to Tine De Caigny’s strike against Italy, which ensured their passage to the quarter final by taking second place in Group D.

It’s sure to be a game full of intrigue across the UK, with the winner taking on favourites England in next week’s semi final. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

Sweden vs Belgium team news

Swedish defensive duo Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg had both tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, while captain, and Sweden’s most capped player, Caroline Seger only resumed training on Wednesday following injury.

In reference to the fitness of the trio, head coach Gerhardsson has yet to give an update, which could see the Swedes forced into a reshuffle for tonight’s must win game, though the boss seemed quite calm about the situation, admitting he is “quite creative in coming up with solutions.”

As for Belgium, it is expected that manager Ives Serneels will name an unchanged starting XI, though Amber Tysiak will return to his squad after serving a one match suspension.

What channel is Sweden vs Belgium on?

Where: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, Friday July 22, Kick-off: 8pm (BST)

The quarter final clash between the two sides will be shown live on BBC Two, with the pre-game programme starting at 7:30pm.

You can also catch the match via stream on BBC’s iPlayer service, for those with a valid TV license.

How can I get tickets for Sweden vs Belgium at Euro 2022?

Tickets are currently sold out on the UEFA website, though you can check if any come up closer to the date of the game via this link.

What are the latest odds for Sweden vs Belgium?

Sweden are strong favourites to progress, with odds of 2/9 to win in 90 minutes, fancy a Belgian upset? They are priced at 10/1. Fancy a draw in 90 minutes? You can get odds of 19/4.