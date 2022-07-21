With more than 7.8 million people tuning into the UEFA Women’s European Championship quarter-final between England and Spain, the Women’s Euros has taken the sporting world by storm, with record breaking results and record breaking attendances coming within the first fortnight of the competition.

With more professional female football stars than ever before, and a game growing monumentally as each week passes, intrigue around the tournament has perhaps never been higher than this summer, as a number of nations go head to head to compete for the title of Europe’s best side.

Hopes are high in the Lionesses squad that they can repeat the feat of the Dutch in 2017 and win the trophy on home soil – and following last night’s monumental win over pre-tournament favourites Spain – who can blame them?

However, with a host of talented squads competing across the month long tournament, it won’t be easy. The Netherlands are unlikely to give up their title without a challenge, Sweden have only narrowly missed out on Olympic and World Cup glory in recent years and Germany have already shown exactly why they have won the tournament so many times before before.

Here are the current bookies favourites* for the tournament.

*All odds provided by SkyBet and are accurate at the time of writing. Odds are subject to change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

1. England - 7/4 England Lionesses are now favourites to win the tournament after winning their group comfortably and progressing to the semi final with a pulsating win over Spain. Could football "come home"? The bookies certainly seem to think so.

2. Germany - 11/4 If there's one thing football fans can all agree on, it's this - never underestimate Germany at a major tournament. They began in blistering style with an impressive 4-0 victory over highly-rated group B rivals Denmark, and followed it up with an even more impressive 2-0 win over pre-tournament favourites Spain, before dismantling Finland 3-0. Top of the group and zero goals conceded.

3. France - 10/3 The French team are often seen as under-performers and have gone out in the quarter finals in the last three major tournaments, however, the bookies place France as third favourites.

4. Sweden - 9/2 Runners up at the Olympics and third placed at the World Cup in 2019, the Swedes are slowing being seen as a team who could win a major tournament. With Barcelona star Fridolina Rolfo and Arsenal's in-form Stina Blackstenius, there's no reason Sweden can't go all the way and banish the ghosts of their last two tournaments.