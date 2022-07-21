With more than 7.8 million people tuning into the UEFA Women’s European Championship quarter-final between England and Spain, the Women’s Euros has taken the sporting world by storm, with record breaking results and record breaking attendances coming within the first fortnight of the competition.
With more professional female football stars than ever before, and a game growing monumentally as each week passes, intrigue around the tournament has perhaps never been higher than this summer, as a number of nations go head to head to compete for the title of Europe’s best side.
WATCH: The Scotsman’s Euro 2022 podcast episode 3: Scotland international Christie Murray joins to preview the quarter-finals
Hopes are high in the Lionesses squad that they can repeat the feat of the Dutch in 2017 and win the trophy on home soil – and following last night’s monumental win over pre-tournament favourites Spain – who can blame them?
However, with a host of talented squads competing across the month long tournament, it won’t be easy. The Netherlands are unlikely to give up their title without a challenge, Sweden have only narrowly missed out on Olympic and World Cup glory in recent years and Germany have already shown exactly why they have won the tournament so many times before before.
Here are the current bookies favourites* for the tournament.
