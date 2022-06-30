We have already brought you our list of the 16 stars to watch at this year’s Women’s European Championship, but now it is time to look at which young talents are destined to light up the Euros in England this summer.

Every tournament, you can almost guarantee a young, up and coming and previously unknown quantity will shine on the big stage and, as it so often is, the rest is history.

Scotland may not have qualified this time, however, enthusiasm for the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament has not been dampened, with a number games sold out months before the tournament had even got underway.

Much like the Women’s World Cup in 2019, Euro 2022 in England is expected to push the coverage and interest in the women’s game on to the next level, as the sport continues its sharp rise in popularity.

But, if you’re new to women’s football, it can sometimes be tough to know which players and teams to look out for.

And with many families hoping to take in as much of the action as possible at Euro 2022, plenty are pondering which games will offer you a glimpse of the best players.

So, without further delay, we give you our list of the 12 best players aged 21 or under to catch at for at this summer’s tournament before the become superstars.

1. Lauren Hemp - England It would be quite unfair to label the Manchester City forward as a rising star - she already is. Winner of the WSL young Player of the year award numerous times, the 20-year-old is the Lionesses X-Factor, and those who didn't know her already certainly will come July 31.

2. Julie Blakstad - Norway Still just 19-years-old, defender Julie Blakstad has already been capped 12 times by her Norway and is seen as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the Scandinavian country. Signed by the Citizens in January 2022, she featured frequently for them in their impressive end of season run.

3. Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir - Iceland She may play for Iceland, but Wolfsburg's Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir is building a reputation in Europe as one of the game's hottest properties. The Icelandic team faces a tough group, but the forward has shown she is capable of causing any team problems. Made the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this year with her club side Wolfsburg and won the Freuen Bundesliga. Still only 20.

4. Kathrine Kühl - Denmark Denmark's Kathrine Kühl (24) is one the Europe's most exciting talents, with many in her home country expecting, not hoping, that she will go on to become world-class and play at the very highest level. Known to Danish fans since the age of just 16, Kühl glides around the park and brings a fantastic range of passing to this team, despite being still in her teens.