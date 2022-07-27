Beth Mead of England celebrates their side's win at the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

She has been the star of the show for the Lionesses, and continued her impressive goalscoring form in England’s dominant 4-0 win over Sweden in last night’s Women’s Euro semi-final.

The 27-year-old star has been in the form of her life throughout the past 12 months and has continued to shine on the international stage by notching six goals at the European Championship, making her the clear favourite to win the Golden Boot at the tournament.

Scoring the opening goal of the tournament, Mead followed up her winning goal against Austria by smashing home an incredible hat-trick in the 8-0 demolition of Norway and, in turn, cemented herself as England head coach Sarina Wiegman’s key player.

And while the former Sunderland striker will have her eyes set on the main prize of the European Championship trophy first, the bookies are anticipating that her outstanding year could get even better, with BetVictor now placing her as one of the favourites to lift this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Another player of the match performance from the Gunners star saw her Sports Personality of the Year odds tumble from 7/1 down to 7/2, placing her as the second favourite to lift the prestigious award.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is currently the only contender with better odds than Mead as the snooker star comes in slightly better at 3/1, however, Mead will face tough competition with a few other strong contenders for the award, including 1500m runner Jake Wightman in third place (8/1) and Tottenham Hotspur centre forward Harry Kane in fourth (10/1).

However, few would begrudge that Arsenal forward winning the award after her awe-inspiring displays in both the Euros and the Women’s Super League this term.