The Euro 2020 tournament is about to reach its highly-anticipated climax, with an England v Italy final now on the cards.

It’s safe to say it’s been an exciting few weeks for football fans as they have enjoyed a summer full of sport after the event was postponed last year as a result of the Covid pandemic.

After beating Denmark 2-1 during a tense extra time on Wednesday (7 July) evening, Gareth Southgate’s side will now face Italy in England’s first major final since 1966 - although some Scottish fans have been quick to point out that Scotland are still the only team that England has not scored against in the Euros.

Who will lift the Euros trophy after an England v Italy final at Wembley? (Getty Images)

This year’s rivalry aside, who won the last Euros tournament in 2016?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who played in the Euro 2016 final?

Football fans will remember the summer of 2016 fondly, as that’s when the last Euros tournament took place.

On 10 July, Portugal, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, took on France at the Stade de France in Paris.

But the much-hyped match saw little in the way of goals and ended with a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.

The match moved into extra-time, and in the 107th minute, Portugese forward Eder managed to strike the ball past France’s goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Who won the last Euros?

It was only one goal, but it proved enough to bring Portugal victory.

Their controlled and paced approach to the final earned the national team widespread praise.

But although they were successful five years ago, Portugal were knocked out of Euro 2020 in a narrow defeat by Belgium in Seville, with Ronaldo throwing his captain’s armband to the ground in frustration after his team lost.

He had scored five times during his three group games but was unable to add another in the last 16.

The winner of the previous Euros tournament does not automatically qualify for the next.

Portugal were still required to qualify for this year’s event, and while they were successful they had to settle for second place in their qualifying group after Ukraine.

They were placed in Group F, coming up against Hungary, Germany and then-tournament favourites, France.

Have England ever won the Euros?

Italy beat Spain on penalties in the first semi-final at Wembley to secure their place in the Euro 2020 final, with England triumphing over Denmark shortly after to earn their spot.

England have waited 55 years to reach a major men’s final, after their famous 1966 World Cup final win against West Germany.

The squad will be hoping to come out of Sunday’s game with their first Euros trophy, as despite nine previous appearances at the tournament, England have never won.

More than 60,000 fans - the biggest crowd at a UK sporting event for 16 months - will be allowed inside Wembley to watch the showdown after a deal was struck between the UK Government and UEFA.

The final of this year’s tournament takes place on Sunday 11 July 2021, a month after the event began.

After 24 teams were whittled down to just two, England and Italy will go head-to-head with an 8pm kick off.