Roberto Mancini’s side put down a marker to their rivals last week with an impressive 2-1 win over top ranked side Belgium at Munich’s Allianz Arena, as two sublime strikes from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne sealed a memorable win that sparked mass celebrations between Italy’s fans and players.

The tournament has sparked a remarkable turn around in fortunes for the Italian side who had failed to even quality for the World Cup in 2018 and sets up a mammoth semi final clash at Wembley with fellow big hitters Spain, who themselves made the last four thanks to a 3-1 penalty shoot out win against Switzerland in the quarter finals.

It leaves Italy just two wins away from their first European Championship triumph since 1968, while a tournament win for Spain would result in them becoming European champions for a remarkable fourth time – a tournament record.

What time is Italy vs Spain?

Where: Wembley Stadium, London, England, Tuesday 8th July 2021, 8pm

Euro 2020 is drawing to a close, but this Wednesday’s semi final clash is sure to have plenty interest for the neutral fan.

Italy come into the game as slight favourites after a supremely impressive tournament and, should they progress past the semi final stage on Tuesday, would prove a very stern test for either of their final opponents.

However, despite Spain’s form being largely patchy during the last month, they have won the tournament a joint record amount of times and their fans will hoping that the experience of previous success will rub off on their current crop of talent.

The sides have not met since goals from Alvaro Morata and an Isco brace handed Spain a 3-0 World Cup qualifying victory in 2017. The result condemned Italy to a qualifying play off, which they subsequently lost to Sweden.

How can I watch Italy vs Spain?

The crucial tie will be shown on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

The coverage begins at 7.30pm and the show will run through to 10.10pm, though the programme time will extend if the game goes to extra time and/or penalties.

How can I get tickets to Italy vs Spain in the Euro 2020 semi final?

Tickets are currently on sale for the Euro 2020 semi finals between Italy vs Spain at Wembley Stadium via the official UEFA ticket portal.

Who will Italy/Spain play next if they win?

This will be the first of two semi finals at Euro 2020.

The winner’s opponents in the final will be either England or Denmark, with the sides facing each other at the Wembley Stadium in London at 8pm on Wednesday evening. The final will take place on Sunday July 11, with kick off scheduled for 8pm.

