England v Italy: When is the Euro 2020 final, kick-off time, is it on TV, and where is it taking place?

Both semi-finals were close games and needed more than 90 minutes to separate the sides as the summer tournament draws to an exciting climax.
All eyes are on Wembley for the final – here is all you need to know…
When is the final?
The match will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11 with an 8pm kick-off (BST). The tournament kicked off in Rome and it’s final stages will be in London with both semi-finals and final based under the now iconic arch.
By co-incidence, the hosts for the start and finish of the summer’s exciting competition are both involved in the game.
Who is in the final?
Gareth Southgate’s team booked their place with an extra-time penalty to defeat Denmark 24 hours after Italy had seen off Spain in a penalty shoot-out.
Both finalists are unbeaten so far in the tournament and boast fearsome defensive records – England’s first goal conceded came in the semi-final and Italy have only lost three in the six matches they’ve played so far. Roberto Mancini’s side are also in the midst of an epic 32-game unbeaten run that stretches back to September 2018.
Is it on TV?
The match will be well-watched across Europe, and the world.
In the UK it will be shown by both ITV and BBC giving viewers a choice of commentators and pundits – the BBC panel includes Rio Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, while ITV have Graeme Souness, Roy Keane and Gary Neville amongst their stable.
Why is Euro 2020 being held in 2021?
The tournament was planned to be played in 2020 but was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It has been spread over the entire continent across 11 venues and host cities rather than being based in a single country, or area, as a celebration of the tournament’s 60th anniversary. The venues were spread from Seville in the west to Baku in Azerbaijan 3000-miles away to the east. St Petersburg was the most northerly venue, followed by Copenhagen and Glasgow.
France were the pre-tournament favourites, but were eliminated in the round of 16, as were reigning Portugal.
Anything else to look out for?
One of the quirky elements of this summer’s delayed tournament has been the delivery of the match ball to the referee at the start of the game.
The ball has been transported to the centre-circle by a remote-controlled car in the design of a model by tournament sponsors Volkswagen, and the fun entrance has delighted fans across the continent.
Harry Kane and Ciro Immobile are both still on the look-out for the tournament’s golden boot.
Pre-match odds
England are favourites and best-priced at 21/10 with skybet. Italy can be backed at 17/10 with William Hill and Betfred. A draw is priced at around 19/10.
A pre-tournament special of England to win the competition via penalty shoot-out could be backed at 14/1 with William Hill and Skybet.
Where next?
The winners of Sunday’s match will have to qualify to defend their title in three years’ time. Germany are the only guaranteed entrants, as hosts of Euro 2024.