Who is the richest owner in the English Premier League? Cr. Getty ImagesWho is the richest owner in the English Premier League? Cr. Getty Images
Who is the richest owner in the Premier League 2024? Top 10 wealthiest Premier League owners - including Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal

Here are the top 10 richest individual football owners in the English Premier League. Including Man City, Arsenal and Man Utd.

By Graham Falk
Published 28th Feb 2024, 13:31 GMT

Without doubt the most watched and most money filled league in the world is that of the English Premier League. With high wages and top footballing talents, the league is awash with rich owners and has an abundance of wealth.

Several astonishingly rich men have bought into the league due to it and ever since the introduction of mega-rich business Roman Abramovich, clubs have been invested in heavily by a number of individuals in order to bring them to glory in the Premier League and Europe's elite competition the UEFA Champions League.

But who are the highest football club owner in the Premier League? Here are the 10 richest individual Premier League owners according to CelebrityNetWorth, based on individual wealth.

The Manchester City owner has a reported net worth of $30 billion.

1. Sheikh Mansour (Manchester City)

The Manchester City owner has a reported net worth of $30 billion.

The British billionaire owns 25% of Manchester United and has a reported net worth of $26.6 billion.

2. Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Manchester United)

The British billionaire owns 25% of Manchester United and has a reported net worth of $26.6 billion.

The Fulham owner has a reported net worth of $12 billion.

3. Shahid Khan (Fulham)

The Fulham owner has a reported net worth of $12 billion.

Arsenal owner Kroenke has a reported net worth of $7.7 billion.

4. Stan Kroenke (Arsenal)

Arsenal owner Kroenke has a reported net worth of $7.7 billion.

