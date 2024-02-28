Without doubt the most watched and most money filled league in the world is that of the English Premier League. With high wages and top footballing talents, the league is awash with rich owners and has an abundance of wealth.
Several astonishingly rich men have bought into the league due to it and ever since the introduction of mega-rich business Roman Abramovich, clubs have been invested in heavily by a number of individuals in order to bring them to glory in the Premier League and Europe's elite competition the UEFA Champions League.
But who are the highest football club owner in the Premier League? Here are the 10 richest individual Premier League owners according to CelebrityNetWorth, based on individual wealth.