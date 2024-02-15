When it comes to the business of football, few sports are more money-laden. Talent mixed with passion and a dab of entertainment means that it is currently the world's most loved sport and, with that, comes an abundance of riches for those at the forefront of it.

With each new year comes a new footballing superstar and another opportunity to see football rake in some eye watering contract offers and seemingly endless amount of cash most of us can imagine. But who is the richest footballer on the planet?

Here are the top 10 richest footballers and soccer stars in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Lionel Messi - $650 million The best footballer to ever live and the richest sportsman on the planet - not just in football - with a reported net worth of $650 million.

2 . Cristiano Ronaldo - $600 million Just behind Messi is the legendary Al-Nassr forward, who has a reported net worth of $600 million.

3 . Neymar - $250 million The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star completes the top three with a reportedly net worth of $250 million.