With finances most of us can only dream of, the world of football is one of the most lucrative sports on the planet.

Like the like NBA, NFL and other financial powerful sports, football often rewards sporting talent with an abundance of fame - and a huge pay packet - as clubs go in search of the ultimate sporting glories.

With the Saudi Pro League and the Premier League shelling out astronomical wages, the riches are only growing within the game too. But who are the highest paid players in the world?

Here are the 10 footballers players with the highest annual salary, according to Capology - be prepared for some surprise.

1 . Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the highest paid player in the world with a reported annual salary of $400,000,000.

2 . Karim Benzema - Al-Ittihad The French striking legend earns a reported €300,000,000 a year with Al-Ittihad.

3 . Lionel Messi - Inter Miami Often referred to as the best ever, Messi is only third on the list of highest paid players with a reported yearly salary of $240,000,000 in the MLS.