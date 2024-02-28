With finances most of us can only dream of, the world of football is one of the most lucrative sports on the planet.
Like the like NBA, NFL and other financial powerful sports, football often rewards sporting talent with an abundance of fame - and a huge pay packet - as clubs go in search of the ultimate sporting glories.
With the Saudi Pro League and the Premier League shelling out astronomical wages, the riches are only growing within the game too. But who are the highest paid players in the world?
Here are the 10 footballers players with the highest annual salary, according to Capology - be prepared for some surprise.