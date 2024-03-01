There can be no doubting the riches and finance that exist without the world of sport and, quite possibly, football is top of the pile when it comes to the richest athletes.

There have been numerous astonishingly rich business men that have decided to plough their cash into football clubs in order to win some of the world's most sought after trophies.

But who are the richest football club owners in world? Here are the 10 richest individual football club owners in the world according to CelebrityNetWorth, based on individual wealth.

1 . Sheikh Mansour (Manchester City) The richest football club owner in the world has an individual reported net worth of $30 billion.

2 . Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Manchester United) Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a 25% stake in the Old Trafford club and a reported net worth of $26.6 billion.

3 . David Tepper (Charlotte FC) The owner of MLS outfit Charlotte FC, Tepper has a reported net worth of $18 billion.