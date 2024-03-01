All Sections
Who are the richest football club owners? Cr. Getty Images

Who is the richest football club owner in the world 2024? Top 10 wealthiest football club owners - from Man City to the MLS

Here are the top 10 richest individual football owners in the world. From Man City to Paris Saint Germain.

By Graham Falk
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:14 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:22 GMT

There can be no doubting the riches and finance that exist without the world of sport and, quite possibly, football is top of the pile when it comes to the richest athletes.

There have been numerous astonishingly rich business men that have decided to plough their cash into football clubs in order to win some of the world's most sought after trophies.

But who are the richest football club owners in world? Here are the 10 richest individual football club owners in the world according to CelebrityNetWorth, based on individual wealth.

The richest football club owner in the world has an individual reported net worth of $30 billion.

1. Sheikh Mansour (Manchester City)

The richest football club owner in the world has an individual reported net worth of $30 billion. Photo: Getty Images

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a 25% stake in the Old Trafford club and a reported net worth of $26.6 billion.

2. Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Manchester United)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a 25% stake in the Old Trafford club and a reported net worth of $26.6 billion. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The owner of MLS outfit Charlotte FC, Tepper has a reported net worth of $18 billion.

3. David Tepper (Charlotte FC)

The owner of MLS outfit Charlotte FC, Tepper has a reported net worth of $18 billion.

Another owner in the MLS, Anschutz has a reported net worth of $13 billion.

4. Philip Anschutz (LA Galaxy)

Another owner in the MLS, Anschutz has a reported net worth of $13 billion.

