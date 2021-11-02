There is a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Moldova and Denmark.

Stoke City winger Jacob Brown is in line to make his debut for the Scotland international men’s team after receiving his first call up to the squad.

The Halifax-born winger has been in good form for the EFL Championship side this season with four goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Brown and St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark are the only new faces in the 25 man group chosen for the matches with Moldova and Denmark this month, with Steve Clarke opting for many of his regular choices.

Here is everything you need to know about Scotland’s latest international call-up:

Who is Jacob Brown?

Brown, 23, spent his youth career in England with Sheffield Wednesday, Guiseley and Barnsley before making his senior debut for the Tykes in 2016.

He went on to make 74 first team appearances during three seasons with the Yorkshire club, which also included a loan spell at Chesterfield FC in 2018, before signing for Stoke in September 2020 for an undisclosed fee.

He was immediately included in the first team at the Bet365 Stadium and scored his first goal for the club a week after signing in a 1–0 EFL Cup win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brown scored his first league goal for the Potters in November 2020 in a 3–0 win against Reading and netted five more times in the 2020/21 season.

How is Jacob Brown eligible for Scotland?

Although born in Halifax, Brown qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents.

He follows on from the likes of Southampton striker Che Adams and Tartan Army favourite Lyndon Dykes who were also handed their first call-ups under Clarke despite being born in England and Australia respectively.

The Scots have a long tradition of bringing in eligible players born in England which has included the likes of Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie in recent years and stretches back to players such as current Motherwell boss Graham Alexander who won 40 caps between 2002 and 2009 despite hailing from Coventry.

What other English born players are eligible for Scotland?

A number of players could make the switch from England to Scotland due to their eligibility to wear the dark blue either through parents or grandparents.

West Bromwich Albion striker Karlan Grant could represent the country of his mother’s birth despite having represented England at youth level.

West Ham full-back Ryan Fredricks and Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn are other examples of players who are eligible to represent Scotland with Gunn being the son of former Aberdeen, Hibs and Scotland keeper Bryan Gunn.

Gunn has been selected for the senior England squads in recent years but had not been capped by the Three Lions.

When do Scotland play Moldova and Denmark?

Scotland’s final two World Cup 2022 qualifiers take place this month as they face Moldova (A) on Friday, November 12 and Denmark (H) on Monday, November 15.

Steve Clarke’s side need just one more win to secure second place in the group, behind Denmark, and a play-off spot in their bid to reach next year’s finals in Qatar.

