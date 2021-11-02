Ex-Hearts star Aaron Hickey targets Scotland call-up as he thrives in Serie A

Aaron Hickey has targeted a spot in the Scotland national team in his future.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:16 am
Aaron Hickey in action for Bologna. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The former Hearts star is a regular in Serie A with Bologna and was called up to the Scotland Under-21 squad for the European Championship qualifiers later this month.

Hickey has started all 11 matches in the league this campaign and has scored twice.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

He alongside the likes of Liam Henderson, Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell who also play abroad are often the subject of much interest around the time of Steve Clarke naming his squad.

“Of course I’d like to play for Scotland,” Hickey told the Scottish Sun.

"It’s massive to play for your country. It’s something I’d really like to do.”

The 19-year-old moved to Bologna from Hearts last summer and has revealed he is still in touch with former team-mates, including Steven Naismith.

“A few of my best pals are at Hearts,” he said."I’ve seen them when I’ve gone home.

"They always text me and so does Steven Naismith, which is really good.

“I’ve been watching their games when I’ve had the chance and they seem to be doing well, which is good. They’re where they should be, in the top league doing well. I’m happy for them.”

Hickey, who is improving his grasp of the Italian language, is enjoying the intricacies of Italian football.

“The game here is more tactical and I think I prefer that,” he said.

“It’s also quite defensive and I’m enjoying it. If you switch off for a second you’re gone.”

Read More

Read More
Scotland squad: Defensive worries over Kieran Tierney and Hanley as Steve Clarke...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Aaron HickeyScotlandLiam HendersonSteve ClarkeScotland Under-21
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.