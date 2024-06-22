Here is who Scotland could face in the last 16, if they qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

There is a real feeling of optimism in the air after Scotland’s battling draw against Switzerland at Euro 2024 handed them a chance at qualification from Group A.

Scotland were thrashed 5-1 by hosts Germany in the opening game of the tournament but restored pride with a 1-1 in Cologne on Wednesday against the Swiss and now head into today’s final group game against Hungary with a real chance of making the knockout stages.

That draw hands Steve Clarke’s side a glorious opportunity to do what no other Scotland team has done before and progress to the knockout stages. Can they do it? Following the outstanding qualification campaign that got them there in the first place, there’s no reason to believe they can’t.

They’ve beaten Spain, Denmark and Norway in recent times - so can they dispose of Hungary in Stuttgart and make the knockouts? And if they were to reach the last 16 - who would be their likely opponents?

Here are all the permutations for Scotland at Euro 2024 ahead the crunch clash against the Hungarians.

Scotland’s route to the knockouts

If Scotland win Group A

With Germany winning their first two group games and on six points in Group A, Scotland can not finish top of the group. They can only reach a maximum of four points and can not top the group.

If Scotland finish second in Group A

There’s still a possibility that Scotland can finish second in their group, though the chances are fairly slim even if they defeat Hungary on Sunday. Finishing second would require a Scotland win and a Switzerland defeat to Germany with a goal-difference swing of at least six.

A second-placed finish would set them up with a clash against the runners-up of Group B - one of the toughest groups in the tournament. Currently, it would mean a last 16 clash with Italy, who are in second place. However, this could change. Spain are likely to top Group B, but second place could still fall to Croatia or Albania, result depending.

Should they navigate the last 16, this route would likely result in a quarter-final meeting with England - assuming England finish top of their group and win in the last 16.

If Scotland finish as one of best third place teams

As is the case in the European Championships now, third placed teams can qualify for the last 16 and this is Scotland’s most likely route. As per usual, the top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 though the four teams with best third-placed finish will also qualify. Assuming Scotland are one of those four teams have a third-placed finish, then their last 16 could throw up any number of scenarios.

