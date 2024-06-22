Scotland v Hungary team news and starting XIs as Steve Clarke forced into change

Scotland and Hungary meet on Sunday in a crunch Euro 2024 Group A clash in Stuttgart with both sides still in the hunt for a place in the last 16.

Following Scotland’s 5-1 defeat by Germany in Munich in the opening match, Steve Clarke’s men bounced back to claim their first point of the tournament with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday.

Germany are already through to the knock-out stages after two wins, while Switzerland will secure the second automatic qualification place if they avoid a heavy defeat to to the hosts that would allow Scotland the chance to overturn a six-goal deficit in goal difference.

Scotland are Hungary are effectively battling it out to claim one of the four best third-place spots up for grabs. A win for Scotland would give them four points which would almost certainly secure their place in the next round.

Hungary can also still qualify for the last 16 with a victory over the Scots, and are unlikely to make too many, if any, changes for the match following an impressive performance in their 2-0 defeat to Germany on Wednesday. Their coach Marco Rossi has no major selection issues to contend with.

It is not the same for his opposite number Clarke, who will be forced to make at least one alteration, with Kieran Tierney ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury sustained against the Swiss. Ryan Porteous is also suspended following his red card against Germany.

We take a look at how each team might line up.

1 . Angus Gunn The Norwich keeper bounced back from conceding five goals against Germany with a number of impressive saves against Switzerland. A first clean sheet of the tournament would give his side the best possible chance of progressing.Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2 . Jack Hendry The Al-Ettifaq defender has started both of Scotland's group matches so far and will likely make it three out of three as he lines up on the right of the back three.Photo: OZAN KOSE Photo Sales

3 . Grant Hanley The Norwich centre-back played the full 90 minutes against Switzerland after coming off the bench at half-time in the defeat to Germany. He is the safe bet to start in the middle of the Scotland back three.Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV Photo Sales