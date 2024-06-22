Scotland players line up before the 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)Scotland players line up before the 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
Scotland v Hungary team news and starting XIs as Steve Clarke forced into change

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 13:16 BST
We take a look at how Scotland and Hungary could line up in Group A finale

Scotland and Hungary meet on Sunday in a crunch Euro 2024 Group A clash in Stuttgart with both sides still in the hunt for a place in the last 16.

Following Scotland’s 5-1 defeat by Germany in Munich in the opening match, Steve Clarke’s men bounced back to claim their first point of the tournament with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday.

Germany are already through to the knock-out stages after two wins, while Switzerland will secure the second automatic qualification place if they avoid a heavy defeat to to the hosts that would allow Scotland the chance to overturn a six-goal deficit in goal difference.

Scotland are Hungary are effectively battling it out to claim one of the four best third-place spots up for grabs. A win for Scotland would give them four points which would almost certainly secure their place in the next round.

Hungary can also still qualify for the last 16 with a victory over the Scots, and are unlikely to make too many, if any, changes for the match following an impressive performance in their 2-0 defeat to Germany on Wednesday. Their coach Marco Rossi has no major selection issues to contend with.

It is not the same for his opposite number Clarke, who will be forced to make at least one alteration, with Kieran Tierney ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury sustained against the Swiss. Ryan Porteous is also suspended following his red card against Germany.

We take a look at how each team might line up.

The Norwich keeper bounced back from conceding five goals against Germany with a number of impressive saves against Switzerland. A first clean sheet of the tournament would give his side the best possible chance of progressing.

1. Angus Gunn

The Norwich keeper bounced back from conceding five goals against Germany with a number of impressive saves against Switzerland. A first clean sheet of the tournament would give his side the best possible chance of progressing.Photo: Justin Setterfield

The Al-Ettifaq defender has started both of Scotland's group matches so far and will likely make it three out of three as he lines up on the right of the back three.

2. Jack Hendry

The Al-Ettifaq defender has started both of Scotland's group matches so far and will likely make it three out of three as he lines up on the right of the back three.Photo: OZAN KOSE

The Norwich centre-back played the full 90 minutes against Switzerland after coming off the bench at half-time in the defeat to Germany. He is the safe bet to start in the middle of the Scotland back three.

3. Grant Hanley

The Norwich centre-back played the full 90 minutes against Switzerland after coming off the bench at half-time in the defeat to Germany. He is the safe bet to start in the middle of the Scotland back three.Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Currently a free agent following the expiry of his Nottingham Forest contract, the 27-year-old replaced the injured Kieran Tierney in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Switzerland and did enough to earn a starting spot on the left of the back three against Hungary.

4. Scott McKenna

Currently a free agent following the expiry of his Nottingham Forest contract, the 27-year-old replaced the injured Kieran Tierney in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Switzerland and did enough to earn a starting spot on the left of the back three against Hungary.Photo: JAVIER SORIANO

