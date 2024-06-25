Here is who England could face in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

It hasn’t been the most impressive start for Gareth Southgate’s England at Euro 2024. However, following last night’s draw between Croatia and Italy, the Three Lions are now guaranteed a spot in the last 16.

Jude Bellingham’s early header handed his team a 1-0 win over Serbia in their opening Group C game, but England’s stuttering 1-1 draw against Denmark in Frankfurt saw them booed off by sections of the fanbase. That said, Southgate’s team are still favourites to top their group and build some positive momentum as they head into the final group game against Slovenia.

England will win want to ensure they produce a positive performance at the Cologne Arena this evening in order to elevate the mounting pressure after their lacklustre start and hand themselves some momentum heading in the last-16.

The crunch part of the tournament is on the horizon, though the Three Lions next opponents are still to be decided. Here’s who they could face in the final 16 of Euro 2024 and all of the permutations.

England’s route to the knockouts

If they win Group C

Should the Three Lions defeat Slovenia tonight, they will top Group C and head into the last-16 of the tournament. Dependant on other results, a draw may even be enough to top the group. If they end the evening on top of the group, Southgate’s side will face one of the four best third-placed teams in the first knockout round.

This means England could face one of Austria, Slovakia or Hungary based on the current rankings. However, this could change come the end of the group stage.

If they finish second in Group C

If England lose to Slovenia tonight, they could finish in second place depending on the result of Denmark vs Serbia. A draw for the Three Lions could also see them land in second place depending on results. Should it conspire that England finish in second place in Group C, they would face a mouth-watering clash against Germany in the last 16.

The game would be played on June 29 in Dortmund. Kick off would be at 8pm.

If they finish third in Group C