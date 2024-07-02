Who do the bookies think will win Euro 2024? Cr. Getty ImagesWho do the bookies think will win Euro 2024? Cr. Getty Images
UEFA Euro 2024 Odds: Who are the favourites to win UEFA Euro 2024? What are Turkey's odds to win the Euros? England, France, Spain latest odds

By Graham Falk
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 21:14 BST

Here are the latest Euro 2024 winners odd, including England, Spain and Germany.

Euro 2024 has now moved into the pulsating knockout stages of the tournament, with England, France, Netherlands and more all confirmed in the quarter finals of the competition.

The Tartan Army have headed home after a devastating last-gasp second to Hungary in Stuttgart in the group stage, however, the Scottish invasion on Germany will be remembered for years to come, despite the familiar group stage exit.

France were the team who headed to the tournament as favourites but have been underwhelming, alongside fellow tournament favourites England. So who are the bookies now backing to win the Euros this summer?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024?

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

The Three Lions are joint favourites after their last gasp victory over Slovakia in the last 16.

1. England - 4/1

Can the Spanish side return to their glory days of 2012 and win the Euros once again? They have won all four of their games and are in the quarter final.

2. Spain - 4/1

World Cup runners-up France are next and have a lot of talent across their squad, including captain Kylian Mbappe. Despite a drab draw against Netherlands. However, they failed to top their group and have scored just three goals so far - two own goals and a penalty.

3. France - 9/2

The host nation have moved to three second favourites to win Euro 2024 after topping Group A and progressing to the quarter final stage with victory over Denmark.

4. Germany - 9/2

