Football fans are in for a treat this weekend as two of the world’s biggest footballing nations get set to face each other in the quest to be crowned the kings of South America, with Argentina taking on Tite’s Brazil in the final of the Copa America.

Much like Euro 2020, the tournament has taken place a year later than originally planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic, though in contrast, the Conmebol competition has taken place without spectators attending any of the matches – including this Sunday’s final.

However, that won’t stop a host of viewers from tuning in to see two South American giants in Argentina and Brazil battle it out in the hope of tasting continental glory.

While Argentina have arguably the greatest player in the world in their ranks with Lionel Messi, the final will actually be the Barcelona’s star greatest chance at international success having yet to win international honours with his country. Standing in his way though is an in form Brazil that have hit an average of two goals a game at the tournament, conceding just two goals on the way.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is Argentina vs Brazil?

Where: The Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday 11th July 2021, 1am BST

Though it’s been a largely disappointing tournament by it’s high standard, the final between Argentina and Brazil is a mouthwatering tie for the neutral, as Neymar and co. look to defend their 2016 title on home ground against his former team Lionel Messi and Argentina.

For La Albiceleste, confidence will be high after a pulsating penalty shoot out win over Colombia saw Aston Villa stopper Emiliano Martinez save a remarkable three penalties to send his side the final.

On the other hand, reigning champions Brazil have yet to concede in the knockout stage, seeing off both Peru and Chile to make, yet another, Copa America final.

How can I watch Argentina vs Brazil?

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the showdown can catch the likes of Messi and Neymar for free via the BBC. You can tune in on your TV via the Red Button.

BBC are also allowing fans to live stream Brazil vs Argentina on BBC iPlayer.

As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK.

Get those cans of Red Bull in though, as it’s going to be late one, with Argentina vs Brazil set to kicks off at 1am BST on Saturday night / Sunday morning.

What are the latest odds for Argentina vs Brazil?

Brazil come into the game as favourites, with odds for them to win priced at 11/10. Argentina come in at 14/5.

Is the little magician Messi your man for the big occasion? He’s priced at 9/2 to score first, while you can also get him to score first and Argentina to win 2-1 at an incredible 80/1.

If you think his former team mate Neymar could spoil his big day though, he’s priced at 4/1.

All odds are via SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

