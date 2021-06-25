Several are attracting interest from sides in the UK and both Rangers and Celtic are amongst those teams looking to South America where the Copa America is underway and across Europe at Euro 2020 and under-21 championships.

There are links to players in both continents for the Old Firm this morning with the start of the league season just five weeks away and away-goal-less European qualifiers looming… not to mention pre-season training.

Here is what is making the headlines and gossip in the rumour mill for Friday, June 25, 2021.

Rumour Mill

Take Hin on

Ecuador’s Copa America stand-out is a target for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. Piero Hincapie has been identified as a potential £3.5m recruit from Talleres de Cordoba, and the defender will be in the spotlight this weekend when his country faces Brazil on Sunday (The Scottish Sun)

2025 deal desire

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke wants a four-year deal with Celtic following a 31-goal season for the Black Cats last term. The forward has attracted interest from across England after catching the eye in League One (Football Insider)

Split decision

Hadjuk Split will look to accept bids for 19-year-old Celtic target Mario Vuskovic. The defender has been watched by Parkhead scouting staff but face competition from Torino. Sources in Split believe Hajduk chiefs are fully aware of Vuskovic’s hot property status and will attract plenty of interest and will be keen on cashing in. (Daily Record)

Greek to go

With links continuing with Brighton goalkeeper Matt Ryan, former Celtic goalkeeper Rab Douglas reckons the new manager at Parkhead will allow Vasilis Barkas to leave before the start of the season after an unhappy year in Scotland (Glasgow Times)

Colts return

SPFL clubs will meet to again discuss league reconstruction and again Old Firm colts teams could be involved.

Rangers and Celtic B-teams could move into the SPFL structure after their one-year debut in the Lowland League, followed by the Lowland and Highland League champions for the following two seasons to create four leagues of 12 teams across the Premiership, Championship and Leagues One and Two. (The Scotsman)

Spurs speculation

Steven Gerrard has emerged as a ‘strong contender’ for the vacant manager’s role at Tottenham, according to bookmakers.

The Scottish Premiership winning boss is second-favourite to replace Jose Mourinho at Spurs (The Scotsman)

Santiago coming to town?

Rangers could save £2m on Colombian target Santiago Moreno with America de Cali willing to settle for a cut-price £3m deal for the striker Moreno. Rangers are also linked with River Plate’s Santos Borre but face competition from Leeds United and Southampton. (Football Insider)

Clever coach

Former Tottenham striker Les Ferdinand says Jermain Defoe’s coaching appointment is a shrewd move from Rangers to hone the next generation of strikers (The Scottish Sun)

Deal done?

Reports in Portugal say Alfredo Morelos has agreed terms on a move to Porto - although it is not known if a deal has been reached with Rangers. The striker was reported to have agreed a move to Lille last summer, but the French club could not find common ground with Rangers for a transfer. (Daily Record)

Well Don

Aberdeen have landed the club media award from the Scottish Football Writers Association for season 2020-21 (Daily Record)

