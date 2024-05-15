Scotland head coach set to name 26-man Euros squad

Excitement leves ahead of Euro 2024 have went up a notch following confirmation that Steve Clarke will announce his 26-man Scotland squad next week.

The tournament is now just around the corner with less than a month to go until Scotland kick off against hosts Germany in the opening match in Munich on Friday, June 14. Clarke’s men will then face Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday, June 19 before taking on Hungary in Stuttgart in their final Group A fixture on Sunday, June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 200,000 Scotland supporters are expected to descend on Germany with the Tartan Army preparing for a first major finals appearance in a foreign country since the World Cup in France in 1998. Scotland ended a 23-year wait for tournament football when it qualified for the delayed Euro 2020, which was staged in 2021, but matches were hosted at Hampden Park and attendances were severely restricted due to covid protocols.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will name his Euro 2024 squad next week. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

A carnival atmosphere is expected this time around with Scotland bidding to reach the knock-out stages of a tournament for the first time in their history.

Before then, Scotland will play warm-up friendlies against Gibraltar in Portugal on Monday, June 3 before a final send-off against Finland at Hampden Park on Friday, June 7 ahead of setting up base camp at their training headquarters in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, situated in Bavaria.

Head coach Clarke has been mulling over his squad options following confirmation from UEFA last week that the squad sizes have been increased from 23 to 26. This could open the door to a wildcard or two, particularly with the injury situation.

Scotland have concerns over the right-back position with both Brentford’s Aaron Hickey and Everton’s Nathan Patterson huge doubts due to respective hamstring injuries while Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson has already been ruled out with a cruciate ligament tear.

Stuart Armstrong also missed the end of the season due to injury although Southampton boss Russell Martin is optimistic he will be available. Has Celtic’s James Forrest done enough to win a recall and will Liverpool’s Ben Doak earn a promotion to the senior squad following his return from injury?