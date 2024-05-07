Liverpool starlet Ben Doak could make Scotland Euro 2024 squad as Steve Clarke mulls over three further selection calls
Uncapped Liverpool teenager Ben Doak is under consideration for a surprise call-up for Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad.
Doak has not featured for the English Premier League outfit since mid-December following a knee injury, but the Scottish Sun reports that the 18-year-old winger is now back in full training with Liverpool and could feature before the season ends later this month. And if the ex-Celtic youngster can prove his fitness in the next few weeks, Scotland boss Steve Clarke may hand him a spot in the squad for the European Championships in Germany.
Doak is regarded as one of Scotland’s brightest prospects and was a regular for the Under-21s prior to his injury. He has also been given increased exposure to the Liverpool first team under Jurgen Klopp this season, and as a result clamour has intensified for him to be integrated into the national team set-up. It is understood that Clarke had planned to call Doak up earlier in the campaign before injury struck.
Scotland are now able to pick 26 players for the Euros in Germany after UEFA increased the squad size by three. With Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson ruled out of the tournament by a cruciate ligament injury, spaces are up for grabs in forward areas, with in-form Celtic winger James Forrest also being touted for inclusion. The Scotland coaching staff will also monitor the progress of Southampton striker Ross Stewart, who is back from a long-term injury and will play a part in the Saints’ play-off campaign.
With Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey also facing a race against the clock due to hamstring injuries, Clarke is mulling over his options at right-back. Celtic’s Anthony Ralston is next in line to start, with Clarke now seriously considering a call-up for uncapped Bristol City man Ross McCrorie. The 26-year-old, who can play right-back, centre-half or in midfield, has been a regular for the Championship club since battling back from a virus at the start of the year.
