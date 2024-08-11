Penny for watching Scotland manager's thoughts as Celtic star man shows Steve Clarke what he will miss

Callum McGregor's goal from 30 yards flies past Hibs 'keeper Josep Bursik to make it 2-0 to Celtic (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Callum McGregor lights up easy win for champions as Hibs’ problems persist

Same old Celtic, same old Hibs? Easter Road fans will fear so. No one at the club was anticipating another long, hard season and their much-changed team will take time to gel. But it’s been a dispiriting start and the unpalatable question for their fans at this stage is might they be poorer than they were in the previous campaign? Perish the thought.

Not only are Hibs seeking to secure Luke McCowan from Dundee, but they will be desperate to take their first points of the season from them later this month. Whether the Dens Park skipper will be in their ranks remains to be seen although this spelled out why they need him in larger letters than those on the billboard posters plastered around town promoting must-see fringe shows.

Five-star Celtic won at a canter. As well as scoring twice through Nicolas Kuhn and a wonder strike from Callum McGregor, they hit the woodwork twice. Kasper Schmeichel was in goal for the visitors but you might never have known. There was little need to process this information since he was so rarely involved. He could have taken the afternoon off to take in some shows.

Hibs provided mild resistance at the end but by then it was far too late. Doing so after 20 minutes, by which time they were two down going on four, would have been too late. A triumph of sorts for Hibs was managing to prevent Celtic adding to their total although the hosts had a bar and post to thank for that.

Defender Warren O’Hara turned the ball against his own bar from an Alistair Johnston cross in a period when Hibs were at risk of almost complete collapse. A deflected shot from McGregor – who was being urged to shoot by the away fans whenever he got within 30 yards of the opposition goal – bashed back off the post in the second half.

The crossbar came to Celtic’s aid too when lively substitute Kieron Bowie outmuscled Cameron Carter-Vickers – yes you read that right – before managing to shoot from a seemingly impossible angle. There is hope for Hibs and he’s one of the reasons. As are his fellow new signings, two of whom – Junior Hoilett and Nicky Cadden – didn’t feature here. Both will need time to get up to speed.

Hibs are still to score in this league campaign, Celtic are still to concede. Things threatened to get ugly in the bright sunshine for Hibs around the midway point of the opening half. Celtic had taken only three minutes to open the scoring after Nicolas Kuhn played in Kyogo Furuhashi with a cute ball over the top and although Josef Bursik pushed the ball to the side when the Japanese striker got his shot away, it was still in the danger area. James Forrest did well to cut the ball back across goal and Kuhn, who had continued his run, converted at the far post.

Celtic should have made it two after 17 minutes following a slack backpass from Josh Campbell, who made the mistake of not even looking where he was putting the ball. Kyogo pounced but pushed it wide of Bursik's far post. Hibs fans were already fearing the worst. And rightly so. Two minutes later it was 0-2.

McGregor should announce his retirement from international football every week if this is what happens. He was immense, but then he invariably is. He doesn’t always hit one in from 35 yards, mark you. What a goal this was to denote a new chapter in his career after resolving to focus only on club football.

Good goal though it was, Hibs had coughed up the chance – if it could be described as a chance – with a succession of missteps. An overhit passback from Marvin Ekpiteta had Bursik scrambling and the 'keeper's eventual clearance was hurried and poor. Celtic picked up possession, Matt O’Riley transferred the ball to McGregor and the former Scotland player looked up before hitting one of the truest-struck shots you are likely to see this season.

The ball was at a decent height for Bursik, who was possibly unsighted, but it flew past him. Kyogo had his arms raised in celebration before the ball had even hit the net. Might it be too much to hope McGregor might rescind that decision to retire? Scotland have games next month and they could do with some of that. Over to you Steve Clarke, who was watching from the directors’ box. A penny for the Scotland manager's thoughts.

No one from Hibs will be getting called up, that’s for sure. In this post-Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson era, only two players who are eligible for Scotland lined up at the start for Hibs in contrast to three for Celtic, which rather sums up Clarke’s post-Euro 2024 problems.

One of them, youngster Rudi Molotnikov, found the going hard against Alistair Johnston but kept going before limping off with 15 minutes left, shortly after getting the Hibs fans off their feet with a jinking run that was sadly not matched by the finish. Other than that, it was mostly thin gruel for Hibs. A Lewis Miller cross that was just too far in front of Mykola Kukharevych generated some mild excitement, as did an effort from Martin Boyle that flew over. Otherwise, oh dear Hibs.