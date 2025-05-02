What TV channel is Falkirk and Livingston games on? How to watch Scottish Championship title finale

TV and live stream details for Championship title deciders

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Championship is set for a dramatic conclusion on Friday night as Falkirk and Livingston vie for the title.

Both sides are locked on 70 points after 35 matches with John McGlynn's Falkirk leading the table on goal difference, eight goals ahead of second-placed Livingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk will secure back-to-back promotions and a return to the Premiership for the first time in 15 years if they defeat already-relegated Hamilton Accies at Falkirk Stadium.

Livingston must beat Partick Thistle at home and hope that the Bairns slip-up if they are claim first place and an instant return to the top flight after last year's relegation.

Momentum is with David Martindale's side, who have won their last four matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one, while Falkirk have allowed an 11-point lead to disappear after winning just one of their last five fixtures.

Falkirk host Hamilton at Falkirk Stadium as the Championship title race reaches a dramatic finale on Friday night. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Falkirk and Livingston match details

The Scottish Championship finale takes place on Friday, May 2, 2025 and will see Falkirk host Hamilton at Falkirk Stadium while Livingston entertain Partick Thistle at The Home of the Set Fare Arena. Both games kick-off at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk and Livingston TV channel and live stream

Falkirk v Hamilton will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Livingston v Partick will be available to watch via live stream on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.