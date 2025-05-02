What TV channel is Falkirk and Livingston games on? How to watch Scottish Championship title finale
The Scottish Championship is set for a dramatic conclusion on Friday night as Falkirk and Livingston vie for the title.
Both sides are locked on 70 points after 35 matches with John McGlynn's Falkirk leading the table on goal difference, eight goals ahead of second-placed Livingston.
Falkirk will secure back-to-back promotions and a return to the Premiership for the first time in 15 years if they defeat already-relegated Hamilton Accies at Falkirk Stadium.
Livingston must beat Partick Thistle at home and hope that the Bairns slip-up if they are claim first place and an instant return to the top flight after last year's relegation.
Momentum is with David Martindale's side, who have won their last four matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one, while Falkirk have allowed an 11-point lead to disappear after winning just one of their last five fixtures.
Falkirk and Livingston match details
The Scottish Championship finale takes place on Friday, May 2, 2025 and will see Falkirk host Hamilton at Falkirk Stadium while Livingston entertain Partick Thistle at The Home of the Set Fare Arena. Both games kick-off at 7.45pm.
Falkirk and Livingston TV channel and live stream
Falkirk v Hamilton will be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel with coverage starting at 7.30pm.
Livingston v Partick will be available to watch via live stream on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
BBC cameras will also be with the trophy on route to its final destination.
