Hamilton Accies relegation fate decided as SFA deliver verdict on appeal against 15-point deduction

Hamilton Accies' relegation to League One has been confirmed after the Scottish Football Association rejected their appeal against a 15-point deduction imposed by the Scottish Professional Football League.

Accies were charged last month over a failure to notify the SPFL of defaults in wage payments, incorrect information on stadium ownership, downgrading of their SFA club licence and the late provision of their membership criteria submission for next season.

The club launched an appeal against the sanction, which which has left them eight points behind Lanarkshire rivals Airdrie at the foot of the Championship with one match remaining.

However, a panel convened by the SFA has sided with the SPFL on the matter by issuing a disciplinary update which read: "Appeal Dismissed. Original sanctions re-imposed with immediate effect."

Hamilton, who face a Falkirk side bidding to clinch the Championship title on Friday, have responded to the verdict with a statement from chairman Jock Brown. He said the club was “obviously very disappointed” at the outcome and added: "The board is prevented from making any further comment on the matter by SPFL regulations, but will communicate further with supporters in early course."

The news comes as a double blow to Accies fans after the club announced earlier on Thursday that it is set to relocate to Broadwood and make plans to build a new stadium after rejecting a proposal to continue leasing New Douglas Park from the club’s former owner. They now face a 28-mile round trip to Cumbernauld for games next season.

The development comes 24 hours after Clyde, former tenants at Broadwood, announced that they would continue playing at New Douglas Park next season.

Former Accies owner Colin McGowan last week issued a public offer to the club for a one-year rent-free use of the stadium as the two parties negotiate a purchase.

Reports last week claimed that the club owed £260,000 for using it in the two seasons since Seref Zengin’s takeover. McGowan is one of two directors of HAFC Stadium Limited. However, Hamilton chairman Brown has declared that they cannot accept the deal.

Brown wrote in a statement: “In the first instance the balance in respect of the funds accruing between the parties over the past 22 months is substantially in favour of the club, so any postponement of settlement of the appropriate balance is inappropriate. The club is not indebted to the owner.

“Second, the terms of the only new draft lease provided so far are unacceptable.

“Third, the club’s experience of being tenants over the past 22 months has been thoroughly unsatisfactory.

“It is correct that the club has been trying to purchase the company which owns the stadium (the seller’s preferred way of completing the transaction) over a period in excess of a year. The necessary funds are available.

“However, the seller has failed for a period of several months to produce the due diligence information routinely sought in a transaction of this kind and has made it clear that necessary warranties will not be forthcoming.

“In such circumstances any purchase would be irresponsible and has thus been rendered unachievable.”

The statement added: “Arrangements are now being made to relocate the club from the start of next season to Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld, with the long-term aim of building a new stadium in Hamilton. Discussions with South Lanarkshire Council have started in order to identify a suitable location.

“The board is now carefully considering several innovative options around fan engagement and season ticket support relating to the relocation.”