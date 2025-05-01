All eyes on final day decider in the Scottish Championship

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Championship is again living up to its billing as the most exciting league in the country as the top two vie for the title in a thrilling climax to the season on Friday night.

Leaders Falkirk go into the final round of fixtures ahead of second-placed Livingston on goal difference alone with both teams accumulating 70 points from their previous 37 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns are eight goals better off than their West Lothian rivals meaning that any kind of victory at home to Hamilton Accies - who are already relegated pending the outcome of an appeal against their 15-point deduction - will seal back-to-back promotions and a return to the top flight after a 15-year absence which included five years languishing in the third tier.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn will lead his side to back-to-back titles with a victory over Hamilton on Friday night. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

It would be a remarkable achievement for manager John McGlynn and his players with the former Hearts and Raith Rovers boss up for a second successive PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award - and third overall - after leading Falkirk to an invincible League One title last season. His previous award came during a 2010-11 campaign where he led his Raith side to a runners-up finish in the Championship despite operating on a shoestring budget.

Clinching the title would also prevent Falkirk from earning the tag of "bottlejobs" after a run of only one victory in their last five matches allowed Livingston to erode what was an 11-point gap on the runaway leaders at the top of the table only five weeks ago.

“If we don't do this, we'll be known for a long time to come as bottle jobs," admitted defender Liam Henderson after last week's 2-1 injury-time defeat to Partick Thistle. “Nobody wants that in here. We need to win next week. Put the foot to the floor and just go full out. When we're on the pitch, relax. Just relax, play what we're good at, do what we're good at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livingston, by contrast, approach their final fixture - at home against Partick - with momentum behind them after a four-match winning run where they scored 13 goals and conceded just once.

Thistle have their own agenda - they need a victory to be sure of securing fourth place and the final Premiership play-off spot to avoid the possibility of being overtaken by Raith, who are two points behind them and unbeaten in eight under Barry Robson ahead of their own must-win trip to face Queen's Park at Hampden.

The William Hill Championship Trophy will be transported to either Falkirk Stadium or Livingston's Almondvale at the conclusion of Friday's final league fixtures. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

However, all eyes will be on the conclusion of the title race with Falkirk v Hamilton being broadcast live on the BBC Scotland channel while Livingston v Partick will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Both games kick off at 7.45pm.

The BBC cameras will also be following the Championship trophy, which will be on standby to either make the journey to the Falkirk Stadium or Almondvale at the conclusion of the evening's action, with the potential for late drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is testament to the Scottish Championship, this coming down to the last day of the season,” said Livingston boss David Martindale, who is aiming to lead his side back to the Premiership at the first time of asking after last season’s relegation.