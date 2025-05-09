TV and live stream details for Serie A match

Bologna travel to the San Siro to face AC Milan in a Coppa Italia final dress rehearsal on Friday night.

The pair meet in Serie A just five days before renewing rivalries in the final of Italy’s flagship cup competition at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday where Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson will bid to become the first Scot to lift the trophy since Graeme Souness did so with Sampdoria in 1985.

While both clubs are sure to have one eye on next week’s final and the bid to land silverware, the preceding league fixture is hugely important in its own right.

Bologna are currently seventh in the table, but are just one point behind Juventus in fourth as five teams battle to secure the final Champions League spot. Milan are down in ninth, six points adrift of the European places with three matches remaining, leaving their European hopes likely resting on winning the Coppa Italia, where a Europa League place is up for grabs for the victors.

Ferguson returned from a thigh injury to captain Bologna to a 1-1 draw with Juventus last weekend and the Scotland midfielder will be expected to lead his side out in the Milan double-header.

Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson will face AC Milan in a Coppa Italia final dress rehearsal. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images) | Getty Images

AC Milan v Bologna match details

The Serie A fixture takes place at the San Siro, Milan, on Friday, May 9, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm BST.

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK.