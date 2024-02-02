What TV channel is Aberdeen v Celtic? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Aberdeen host Celtic at Pittodrie on Saturday in the first match since sacking manager Barry Robson. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Aberdeen begin life after Barry Robson when they host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday lunchtime.

The Dons have placed first-team coach Peter Leven in temporary charge for the visit of Brendan Rodgers' side following the decision to sack manager Robson on Wednesday after claiming just six wins across 21 league matches this season.

That league record has left the Pittodrie side languishing down in eighth place, 18 points behind third-placed Hearts and just five points ahead of second bottom Ross County, a position branded “unacceptable” by club chairman Dave Cormack.

Meanwhile, Celtic are currently five points clear of Rangers at the top of the table, having played a game more, and have won their last six matches since the surprise 2-0 home defeat to Hearts on December 16.

Celtic have won both previous meetings with Aberdeen this season with a 3-1 win at Pittodrie back in August followed by a 6-0 demolition job at Celtic Park in November. Aberdeen’s last victory over the Hoops at Pittodrie was exactly eight years ago when goals from Jonny Hayes and Simon Church earned a 2-1 win on February 3, 2016.

Aberdeen v Celtic match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Pittdorie Stadium, Aberdeen on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Aberdeen v Celtic TV channel

The game will be shown live on the Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 11.30am. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene from 7.30pm on the BBC Scotland channel and repeated at 11.30pm on BBC One Scotland after Match of the Day.

Aberdeen v Celtic live stream

Sky Sports subscribers wishing to watch on laptop, tablet or mobile can do so via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £11.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Aberdeen v Celtic team news

Stefan Gartenmann could return for Aberdeen while fellow centre-back Slobodan Rubezic had been ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks with a knee injury. Midfielder Killian Phillips made his debut from the bench in the midweek draw with Dundee after joining on loan from Crystal Palace.

Celtic will have new signing Adam Idah in the squad after the striker joined on loan from Norwich on transfer deadline day. Greg Taylor will be missing with a calf injury and there are doubts over defender Cameron Carter-Vickers amid reports that Gustaf Lagerbielke’s proposed loan move to Lecce was called off due to a fresh injury concern surrounding the American centre-back. Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun are on Asian Cup duty, with Hatate picking up a calf injury while playing for Japan.

Aberdeen v Celtic referee and VAR

Steven McLean is the match referee while Steven Kirkland is in charge of VAR.

