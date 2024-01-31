Sacked Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at full-time following the 1-1 draw with Dundee at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Barry Robson has been sacked by Aberdeen following results which fell “well below expectations”, the club has announced.

Aberdeen have won just six of their 21 Premiership fixtures under Robson this season and currently sit eighth in the table – 18 points behind third-placed Hearts and just five clear of second bottom Ross County. Boos rang out around Pittodrie after the 1-1 draw with Dundee on Tuesday night while fan protests also took place in the stands and outside the stadium calling for the manager to be removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robson took over from Jim Goodwin one year ago and won nine of his first 15 games in charge as he guided the Dons to a third-place finish last season and secured European group stage football. However, despite credible performances in the Europa Conference League, and reaching the Viaplay Cup final before losing to Rangers at Hampden, poor league form led to considerable discontent among supporters and has resulted in both Robson and assistant Steve Agnew being relieved of their duties.

Confirming the decision, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack branded the current league position "unacceptable” and revealed first-team coach Peter Leven and under-18 coach Scott Anderson have been placed in temporary charge.

“Although it has been a difficult call, the Board felt the change was necessary and in the best interests of Aberdeen FC,” Cormack told the club website.

“Barry earned the right to be Aberdeen manager and knew the high level of expectation we had when he took the role. We gave Barry as much time and support as we possibly could in the hope, and expectation, he could return us to the league form we witnessed in the spring of last year.

“There is a talented squad of players at the Club which makes our current league position unacceptable. With 17 games left in the league and still in the Scottish Cup, this change is necessary to help us refocus on our ambitions for the rest of the season.

“It’s important we thank Barry for his significant contribution to Aberdeen as a player, a coach and manager. He’s a good man who worked extremely hard in everything he did for us, and it goes without saying that we wish him, and Steve, our very best.

“The Club, as a business, is in good shape. We have no bank debt, significant commercial growth, record season ticket and AberDNA membership sales. We also have an evolving player trading model that is allowing us to invest significantly more in the football operation than the operating income we generate.