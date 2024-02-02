Aberdeen confirm interim manager for Celtic clash and give 'positive' Slobodan Rubezic injury update

Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven will take charge for the visit of Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aberdeen have confirmed that Peter Leven will take charge of the team for the visit of Celtic to Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons parted with manager Barry Robson on Wednesday, leaving the side eighth in the Scottish Premiership with six league wins all season.

Former Kilmarnock midfielder Leven, who worked as a first-team coach under Robson, will be joined in the dugout by Scott Anderson, the club’s Under-18 coach.

“Both have worked tirelessly these past few days to oversee training and prepare the squad for Saturday,” a club statement read.

“An update on the search for a new coaching team will be communicated in due course, but in the meantime Peter and Scott are fully focused on the cinch Premiership fixture and have the full support of everyone at AFC.”

Aberdeen also revealed the “positive news" that the injury suffered by defender Slobodan Rubezic is not as bad as intially feared. A scan has revealed that the Montenegro international will not require surgery but will be out of action for between 10 and 12 weeks.