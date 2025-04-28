What Scott McTominay and Napoli must do to win Serie A title, remaining fixtures and points needed

Scotland and Napoli duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour are on course to win the Italian Serie A in their debut season at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland star Scott McTominay’s memorable debut season at Napoli continued at the weekend, as the midfielder hit a first-half double in the 2-0 win over Torino to help his side leapfrog Inter Milan into first place and edge closer to their first Serie A title since 2023.

Despite starting the weekend in second place, locked level on points with their title rivals, Antonio Conte’s side now have clear daylight between themselves and the Nerazzurri following Inter’s shock 1-0 defeat to AS Roma at the San Siro earlier in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McTominay, who moved to Gli Azzurri alongside Scotland international teammate Billy Gilmour in the summer for a fee of £32million, has been the team’s star player this season, scoring 11 goals from midfielder and breaking Denis Law’s 63-year record for the most goals scored by a Scotsman in a single Serie A season in the process.

While both players have both previously won trophies with Manchester United and Chelsea respectively, neither have won a league title during their career so far, and will be hoping they can finish off the job with the final month of the season on the horizon in Italy.

But what do the Scotland duo need to do in order to confirm themselves as champions of Italy come May 25? Here is a full list of every team’s remaining fixtures, and the points Napoli need to win the league title.

Scott McTominay has been full of praise for Napoli boss Antonio Conte. | Getty Images

Which teams can win the Serie A title?

As it stands, 34 of the 38 Serie A league games have been played, leaving just four fixtures remaining in the Italian domestic season. Mathematically, this means only Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta or Juventus can win the league still.

The Serie A table currently looks like (as of 28/4):

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Napoli - 74 points Inter Milan - 71 points Atalanta - 65 points Juventus - 62 points

With only 12 points left to play for, both Atalanta and Juventus would need a monumental swing of results to stand any chance of winning the Scudetto, with an incredibly slim chance of catching either Napoli or Inter Milan.

For example: Juventus would need to win every single game, and hope that all three teams above them lose every game - and the league would still need to be decided by goal difference, while Atalanta would likely need to win all four of their remaining fixtures and hope Napoli or Inter Milan lose three of their four games. In reality, the title is almost certain to be won by either Napoli or Inter Milan.

Napoli fixtures

May 3: Lecce (A)

May 11: Genoa (H)

May 18: Parma (A)

May 25: Cagliari (H)

Inter Milan fixtures

May 3: Verona (H)

May 11: Torino (A)

May 18: Lazio (H)

May 25: Como (A)

Atalanta fixtures

May 3: Monza (A)

May 11: AS Roma (H)

May 18: Genoa (A)

May 25: Parma (H)

Juventus fixtures

May 4: Bologna (A)

May 11: Lazio (A)

May 18: Udinese (H)

May 25: Venezia (A)

What do Napoli need to do to win the Serie A, Napoli points needed

As it currently stands, the only way for McTominay, Gilmour and their Napoli teammates to guarantee they would win the Serie A this season is to win all of their games, and secure 12 points from a possible 12. They would give them a total of 86 points, guaranteeing them the championship, with Inter only able to reach a maximum of 83 points. Should they do this, it is impossible for any of the chasing teams to catch them.