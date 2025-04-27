Scott McTominay breaks 63 y/o Serie A record as Scotland star fires Napoli to within title grasp
Scott McTominay has broken the record set by Denis Law for the most goals scored by a Scotsman in a single Serie A season after netting a match-winning double to fire Napoli to within touching distance of the title.
The Scotland midfielder scored a first half brace to secure a 2-0 win over Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday night that moved Napoli three points clear at the top of the table ahead of second placed Inter Milan, who lost 1-0 at home to Roma earlier in the day.
His first came in the seventh minute as he turned home a low cross from Frank Anguissa at the near post, and his second arrived four minutes before the break as a similar finish saw him outmuscle two markers to fire home a Matteo Politano cross.
McTominay now has 11 Serie A goals - one more than Law managed in the 1961-62 season with Torino - and 12 overall for the campaign in what has been a dream first season in Italian football since his £25million move from Manchester United last summer.
Five of those goals have come in his last three appearances with the 28-year-old scoring the only goal to defeat Monza last weekend after previously netting another double in a 3-0 win over Empoli.
McTominay and his fellow Scot Billy Gilmour, who came off the Napoli bench in the 86th minute against Torino, are now closing in on becoming the first Scots in history to lift the scudetto.
Napoli have four league matches remaining - away to Lecce, Genoa at home, then Parma away before finishing off against Cagliari at home - to clinch their second title in three years and first under Antonio Conte.
Another Scotland international, Che Adams, was on the losing Torino side but was unable to add to his own 10-goal tally for the season as he missed out on becoming the first Scot to break Law's 63-year-old record.
