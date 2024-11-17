What Scotland need to finish second in Nations League A and World Cup qualification implications

Nations League permutations assessed after win over Croatia

Scotland are back in business in Nations League Group A1 after the 1-0 win over 10-man Croatia at Hampden on Friday.

John McGinn's 86th minute strike, which came after Petar Sucic had been sent off for a second booking before the break, ended a 435-day wait for a first competitive victory since the 3-0 away win over Cyprus in September 2023. From a position of almost being resigned to a last-placed finish, the Tartan Army are now pouring over various permutations as they head into their final group match away to Poland on Monday.

One equation is simple. Scotland have to win to avoid relegation back to Nations League B and being consigned to pot three status for the upcoming World Cup qualification campaign, guaranteeing a tough draw that would make reaching the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026 a tall order.

Even a draw in Warsaw would not be enough to avoid demotion as although Scotland would finish on the same points as their opponents, and with a better goal difference, they would lose out on head-to-head record due to Poland's 3-2 victory at Hampden in September. A victory would lift Scotland above Poland and guarantee a third place finish in Group A1 with second place also achievable depending on the margin of victory and the outcome of the Croatia v Portugal match.

Scotland's 1-0 win over Croatia ensured that the two sides are equal in head-to-head record (after the 2-1 defeat in Zagreb last month) so the tiebreaker would revert to goal difference across all group matches. Croatia are currently on seven points with a zero goal difference while Scotland are on four points with a -2 goal difference. It would therefore take a three-goal swing for Scotland to climb above the Croats and claim second place.

If Scotland and Croatia finish on the same goal difference further tiebreakers are then applied in order as follows - higher number of goals scored, higher number of away goals scored, higher number of away wins. Portugal have already clinched first place and have allowed Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Bernardo Silva to return to their clubs - not ideal for Scottish hopes.

Securing second place would be a huge boost to Scotland's World Cup hopes as they would be automatically assigned pot one status for the qualification campaign, avoiding the bigger nations when the draw is made next month. It would also see Scotland progress to the quarter-finals of the Nations League, which take place in March next year and where they would face one of the other Group A winners.

Should Scotland beat Poland but fail to overhaul Croatia, then it will be a third place finish in Group A1. This will put Scotland into a play-off to retain their Nations League A status against one of the second-placed sides from Nations League B, which would again take place in March 2025. It would also open the door to Scotland potentially claiming pot 2 seeding for World Cup qualification, but would be relying on results elsewhere to lift them up the Fifa world rankings, most likely Czech Republic losing one of their two matches against Albania or Georgia.