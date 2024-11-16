Luka Modric has say on Croatia defeat to Scotland and makes 'arrogant' accusation amid undeserved claim
First Cristiano Ronaldo. Now Luka Modric. The Croatia superstar became the second Ballon D'or winner in succession to leave Hampden in a huff after the 1-0 defeat to Scotland on Friday.
While Ronaldo produced a petulant meltdown after the final whistle over the award of a corner kick as Portugal were held to a goalless draw last month, Modric was more measured in expressing his outrage over the red card shown to team-mate Petr Sucic just before half-time.
Sucic was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on John Souttar which left Modric and his team-mates incandescent as they surrounded referee Orel Grinfield to complain. Modric himself avoided a booking that would have ruled him out of facing Portugal this week but the 39-year-old felt the Israeli official had scuppered his team's hopes of victory after a dominant first-half.
"It's hard to analyse a game when the referee kills it for you," the Croatia captain said. "We were absolutely the better team in the first half, we deserved to lead by one or two goals, but then the referee ruined the game. I think we fought like lions, but we didn't manage to hold on until the end. We even had a chance to win it through Mario Pasalic.
The ref was arrogant, he would only talk to me but not the rest of the players. Petr Sucic made two fouls and was shown two yellow cards. We received four yellow cards out of six or seven fouls. Someone needs to explain to him that not every foul is a yellow card. To destroy a match like this, which was not rough, but very calm, without bad fouls or anything like that...that's really incredible to me."
Scotland will now be relying on Portugal defeating Croatia in Zagreb on Monday if they are to have any hope of finishing second in Nations League Group A1 with a win over Poland, but Modric has other ideas.
He added: "We didn't deserve to lose the match to Scotland, but we did and we have to concentrate on the next game now. We are playing at home, in front of our own fans, the stadium will be full and I hope we will play the right game and achieve a positive result."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.