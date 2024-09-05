Scotland lose 3-2 to Poland in Nations League A opener

Move over Rangers. Scotland are back – and as prone to inducing heartache as ever. Steve Clarke’s side might have slipped a little uneasily into Hampden Park but they were preparing to leave it with cheers ringing in their ears.

The under-pressure manager had sent for the auxiliaries eventually and teenager Ben Doak, who made his entrance alongside 28-year-old debutant Ryan Gauld, played his part in staging a two-goal comeback.

Scott McTominay equalised with 14 minutes left and the hosts looked the more likely team to grab the winner, having been enlivened by the belated changes.

It was true Scotland found their attacking verve eventually, but some might have noted it was three months or so too late. And it failed to secure anything tangible as the hosts fell to a sickening late penalty from Nicola Zalewski, Poland’s second award of the night.

Robert Lewandowski had been substituted by the time Grant Hanley upended Zalewski with a senseless challenge seven minutes into time added on. It was almost - but not quite - as calamitous as Hungary's winner in Stuttgart in June.

The impressive Zalewski picked himself up and converted, just as his celebrated skipper had done shortly before half time to put the visitors two up.

No one can accuse Clarke of being easily swayed by public mood. True, there were changes. Two Napoli players and one from UD Las Palmas were added to the mix though of course new clubs could not disguise old faces. Billy Gilmour and McTominay – Scotland’s Neapolitan contingent – both scored here, the former for the first time at Hampden. Scott McKenna of the Canaries via Kirriemuir was also on from the start in a very familiar looking side.

All three were in the starting XI against Hungary – indeed, eight of that team were given the chance to earn some redemption at Hampden Park. New team, same as the old team. New boss? Well, who knows what happens now? Clarke’s record is now one win in 13 matches but this was a defeat that did have some merit. Let’s not pretend otherwise.

Scotland’s mission to regain the love of the Tartan Army had stalled just eight minutes in after Gilmour was robbed of possession in the middle of midfield by Kacper Urbanski. Lewandowski was then involved as he quickly transferred the ball to Sebastian Szymanski, who took full advantage of being allowed to travel with the ball. He unleashed a shot that dipped and moved and clipped the diving Angus Gunn’s left hand post on its way into the net.

This difficult period in Clarke’s five-year reign was summed up by the shot Lyndon Dykes slashed into the side-netting five minutes before half time. The hosts were pushing for an equaliser and in truth, probably deserved one.

They had already thought they had secured it courtesy of McTominay, whose new surroundings at club level was not it seemed disrupting his status as the Scotland player most likely to score. On this occasion, however, he was penalised for use of an arm as he bundled in Andy Robertson’s whipped in cross from the right. The referee staying put in the box while putting a hand to his ear while the Scotland players rushed off to celebrate in the corner did look ominous. And so it proved, with the goal duly ruled out after a considerable delay.

Scotland dug deep. A Ryan Christie shot flashed wide and then McTominay burst through after robbing Jakub Kiwior but his cross into the goalmouth was cleared. Shortly afterwards came the moment Dykes hoped would go some way to exorcising the frustration he felt at missing Euro 2024. The busy Christie picked the striker out at the back post but Dykes could only find the side-netting as he stretched to connect with the ball. Moments later Scotland were trailing by two goals and tasked with climbing a veritable mountain.

It said everything that such a good chance had been passed up by a player now playing in England’s third tier at Birmingham City while the player who put Poland into a seemingly commanding lead wears the colours of Barcelona. Now 36, Lewandowski was not going to pass up the chance to score from the spot at the end where the noisy throng of Poland supporters were positioned.

Indeed, their roar when the penalty was awarded was confusing – it was loud enough to be mistaken for the home fans cheering the referee’s refusal to be duped by a dive. Sadly for Clarke, there was no respite. It was a stonewaller. There was little doubt Anthony Ralston had barged Zalewski over having got the wrong side of the lively Polish attacker. Lewandowski sent Gunn the wrong way.

Half time seemed to last forever as Scotland fans had the chance to further contemplate just what has happened to a team that was merrily stringing together five wins in a row this time last year.

The SFA seemed caught between moving on from the summer in Germany and acknowledging a tournament where Scotland’s fans had at least excelled. The Tannoy announcer encouraged supporters to see if they could see themselves in various city squares. It seemed to have been policy to skirt around the actual football, which was probably wise. Was this going to be another night to forget?