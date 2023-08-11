England's record goalscorer has reportedly agreed a move to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich. Here is the staggering amount he could earn in Germany.

Bayern Munich have agreed a fee for Tottenham Hotspur and England captain Harry Kane. (Getty Images)

England and Tottenham Hotspur's top all time goalscorer has been chased by Thomas Tuchel's side through the summer months, though they had struggled for a breakthrough until a third and final bid was accepted by Daniel Levy and it appears Kane's move to the German giants is all but done, pending a medical.

The 30-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest English strikers of all time, has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for his boyhood club - though he is yet to win a single piece of silverware in his career, which is thought to be a big factor in the move to Germany.

His move to the continent will see him link up with former Chelsea boss Tuchel, who is a big admirer of the England skipper having faced him numerous times during his time in the English capital. His move to Munich will see him become one of only a handful of English players to have represented the club and the first since Omar Richards in 2022.

Bayern have just won their 11th Bundesliga title in a row and will add Kane to their already world class forward line that includes the likes of former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and former Chelsea youngster and German international Jamal Musiala.

How much is Harry Kane's transfer fee, how much are Bayern Munich paying for Harry Kane

It has been widely reported that the initial fee for the 30-year-old forward will be around €100 million, which equates to approximately £86.4million - according to talkSPORT.

That fee has been confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Bundesliga champions will also pay a further €20 million in add ons.

In total, Kane's move could cost Bayern around £104 million.

What squad number will Harry Kane wear for Bayern Munich?

Until the deal is finalised, there's no certainly which squad number Kane will wear. However, the number 9 shirt is available at the club.

Kane has previously spoken about his preference to wear number 10 for Spurs, which is currently occupied by Leroy Sane, but that he is also fond of number 9. “I just felt like I wanted to be No.10 for Tottenham" he told BT Sport. "The No.9 for England I feel like is a bigger number for a striker – there have been some great No.9s".

Kane already previously wore the number 18 shirt at Spurs due to his love for legendary striker Jermain Defoe - which is also available at Bayern currently.

How much will Harry Kane earn at Bayern Munich?

The Athletic reported that he will more than double his current wage by moving to the Bundesliga.

Per year, Kane will net an astonishing £25m, which sees him pocket a staggering £480k per week over the length of his four year contract. Meaning the England marksman is set to make £100m if he stays with Bayern for the duration of the contract.