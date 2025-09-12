How to watch Rangers v Hearts

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers host Hearts in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday looking for their first league win of the season at the fifth attempt.

Head coach Russell Martin has overseen the Ibrox club’s worst start to a league campaign since 1983, taking only four points from a possible 12 after four consecutive draws against Motherwell, Dundee, St Mirren and Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This coupled with the embarrassing 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off last month has led to calls for the 39-year-old to be sacked only a few months into his tenure.

However, Martin has received the backing of Rangers’ new owners and sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who has backed the former Southampton boss to turn things around.

Victory over Hearts would seem essential towards convincing the doubters, however, the Jambos will arrive confident of inflicting further pain on the hosts after a positive start to life under Derek McInnes.

Hearts have taken 10 points from 12 from the opening four league fixtures to sit level on points with league leaders Celtic in the early Premiership standings and could move nine points clear of Rangers with a victory at Ibrox this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers host Hearts in a William Hill Premiership fixture at Ibrox on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers v Hearts match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Kick-off is 3pm.

Rangers v Hearts TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 20 past midnight.

Rangers v Hearts live stream

There is no live stream available in the UK but supporters outwith the UK can watch the match live on Rangers TV or Hearts TV.

Rangers v Hearts team news

Rangers could hand debuts to deadline day signings Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius, who arrived from Everton and Marseille respectively. Nico Raskin will again miss out as he rebuilds trust with Russell Martin following an internal issue. Rabbi Matondo is nearing a return but Dujon Sterling remains sidelined until the new year with an achilles rupture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts have a number of injury absentees with defender Frankie Kent and record signing, Brazilian midfielder Ageu, joining Christian Borchgrevink and Jamie McCart on the sidelines. Three goalkeepers - Craig Gordon, Ryan Fulton and Liam McFarlane - are also out with a possible debut for new signing Alexander Schwolow between the sticks.

Rangers v Hearts referee and VAR

Steven McLean is the match referee alongside assistants David McGeachie and Graeme Stewart. Greg Aitken is on VAR duty, assisted by Gary Hilland.