Rangers boss Russell Martin addresses £8m question, Jesse Marsch chat and Hearts title challenge

After short-lived respite, Martin now needs first Rangers league win

The international break delivered welcome if fleeting respite for Russell Martin, like a medieval prisoner taken down briefly from being stretched on a rack.

A fortnight without a fixture provided the Rangers manager with the opportunity to temporarily escape the scrutiny around him that has been ratcheted up a notch with every poor team performance and unimpressive result.

The derby draw with Celtic and then two deadline-day transfers - Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius – helped reduce the fire and fury around Martin heading into the break, a period that allowed the former Scotland defender to slip out of the spotlight and breathe just that little bit easier.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin during the goalless draw with Celtic at Ibrox prior to the international break. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

That sense of calm was always going to be short lived, however, with Martin now returning to face the music this weekend when either his team finally win their first league game of the season or his personal torture goes on.

That he is a figure wed to his principles is a commendable trait until it becomes self-defeating and the decision to again leave out midfielder Nico Raskin for the visit of Hearts to Ibrox will either be hailed as strong management – if Rangers triumph – or chalked up as more folly if they don’t.

Hearts haven’t won in this corner of Glasgow since 2014 but, buoyed by a decent start to the season, manager Derek McInnes and his players have been making bullish noises about ending that barren streak. That outcome could have consequences for Martin and he is aware of what needs to happen next.

“We have to win football matches,” he said. “Simple as that. The fans will be happy if the team is winning matches and playing in a way that they’re enjoying. And we have to get to that as quickly as we possibly can.

“We've had so much to deal with in such a short space of time. It's really affected certain things. And now we have to start winning. We need to show the same level of energy and aggression that we played with against Celtic.

“But I want us to, obviously, be more attacking. We’re playing against some good teams but we’re in a good place. Things can change very much by winning tomorrow.”

‘We can play two no.9s now’

Chermiti, the 21-year-old striker recruited from Everton, and Cornelius, the defender signed on loan from Marseille, could both feature against Hearts, possibly from the start.

Chermiti ought to give Rangers a fresh focal point in attack following the departure of Marmite figure Cyriel Dessers. Martin is excited to see what the Portugal under-21 cap will offer despite his lack of goals in recent seasons.

Mason Mount of Manchester United and Youssef Chermiti of Everton FC compete for the ball during the Premier League Summer Series match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Youssef has the tools that you’d really want in a No. 9,” he purred. “We can play two No. 9s now. We have guys that can really take that on. Good athleticism. Great kid. Wants to learn. Brilliant record at youth level. And hasn’t really had the chance he probably wanted at first team level yet, obviously in the toughest league in the world.

“So, we'll judge him on the here and now and what he does for us. We’re really excited to have him because he's a seriously talented player. There was a lot of interest throughout Europe in top leagues for him. He was desperate to be here because we work with players that he knows and had a very good relationship with.

“And obviously he knows Kevin (Thelwell, sporting director) and Dan (Purdy, technical director) from Everton. So, he has the trust of those guys as well. That was really important for him and we're looking forward to getting to work with him properly.”

Martin neatly dodged confirming or denying that the club had paid as much as £8m for Chermiti but insisted that outlay wouldn’t come with commensurate expectations.

“On the transfer fee...one, I’m not in charge. That’s a beautiful thing to be able to come out and say to you guys. And the other thing is it doesn't come into our thinking really. It’s a long-term investment for the football club. And I think he'll do extremely well for us.

“So, there won't be any expectation on him here. I'm sure externally maybe that changes. But here, the expectation is that he works as hard as he possibly can. And he wants to learn. He wants to grow. He wants to help the team.”

New Rangers signing Derek Cornelius scores a free-kick for Canada in the 1-0 win over Wales at Swansea.com Stadium. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jesse Marsch chat

Fellow new boy Cornelius arrives at Ibrox fresh from landing a spectacular free kick winner against Wales for Canada that had even the Welsh members of the Rangers backroom staff applauding.

“I'm really pleased for Derek,” added Martin. “Rhys Owen, our performance coach, is Welsh and it’s the first goal he's celebrated against Wales ever. He sent it straight into the group chat.

“Derek has been playing at Marseille where there are big demands. It's not easy. So, I think that'll be fine for him here. That was one thing we looked at straight away. I spoke to Jesse Marsch (the Canada manager) at length about Derek and his character and personality. And he's someone we think can really help us.”

Martin is aware of growing chatter of Hearts going on to compete with the Old Firm for trophies and titles but doesn’t want that challenge to be at Rangers’ expense.

“The more strength you have in Scotland with (more) teams, the better it is for Scottish football,” he added. “I'm pretty sure Derek will be telling his players that there's an opportunity for them this season, for sure. It’s up to us to make sure that it doesn't become that.