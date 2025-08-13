What channel is Paris Saint-Germain v Tottenham Hotspur on? TV and live stream details for Super Cup
The first major European trophy of the season is up for grabs on Wednesday evening as Paris Saint-Germain meet Tottenham Hotspur in the annual UEFA Super Cup final.
Back in May, the French giants claimed their very first UEFA Champions League title with a thumping 5-0 victory against Inter Milan in Munich’s Allianz Arena, and will now look to cement their status as the best team in Europe by adding the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy cabinet. Winners of a domestic treble last season, a win for Luis Enrique’s side would see them claim an astonishing fifth trophy of the year.
Their shock 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in America last month is still fresh in the memory, though, and Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to spring a surprise and add another trophy of their own, following their memorable 1-0 Europa League final win against Manchester United in May.
Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the game? Here’s everything you need to know about the UEFA Super Cup final, including how to watch the game live:
Paris Saint-Germain v Spurs Super Cup match details
- Date and Time: Wednesday 13 August. Kick-off: 8pm UK time.
- Venue: Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy.
Paris Saint-Germain v Spurs TV channel
The Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur has been chosen for live broadcast on TNT Sports for those subscribed to the service. Set to be screened via TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, pre-match coverage will to begin at 7pm. Details of how to sign up to the services are available here.
Paris Saint-Germain v Spurs Super Cup live stream
For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, TNT Sports subscribers can stream the match live on the discovery+ website here or through the discovery+ app.
Paris Saint-Germain v Spurs Super Cup highlights
For those unable to watch the game live, BBC One will screen highlights of the Super Cup final at 10.40pm on Wednesday night.
