Full details ahead of Paris Saint-Germain v Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup at the Bluenergy Stadium in Italy.

The first major European trophy of the season is up for grabs on Wednesday evening as Paris Saint-Germain meet Tottenham Hotspur in the annual UEFA Super Cup final.

Back in May, the French giants claimed their very first UEFA Champions League title with a thumping 5-0 victory against Inter Milan in Munich’s Allianz Arena, and will now look to cement their status as the best team in Europe by adding the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy cabinet. Winners of a domestic treble last season, a win for Luis Enrique’s side would see them claim an astonishing fifth trophy of the year.

Their shock 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in America last month is still fresh in the memory, though, and Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to spring a surprise and add another trophy of their own, following their memorable 1-0 Europa League final win against Manchester United in May.

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the game? Here’s everything you need to know about the UEFA Super Cup final, including how to watch the game live:

Can Thomas Frank claim a second trophy in a matter of months for Tottenham Hotspur against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday? | Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain v Spurs Super Cup match details

Date and Time: Wednesday 13 August. Kick-off: 8pm UK time.

Wednesday 13 August. Kick-off: 8pm UK time. Venue: Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy.

Paris Saint-Germain v Spurs TV channel

The Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur has been chosen for live broadcast on TNT Sports for those subscribed to the service. Set to be screened via TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, pre-match coverage will to begin at 7pm. Details of how to sign up to the services are available here.

Paris Saint-Germain v Spurs Super Cup live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, TNT Sports subscribers can stream the match live on the discovery+ website here or through the discovery+ app.

Paris Saint-Germain v Spurs Super Cup highlights