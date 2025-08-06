Scott McTominay 'nominated for Ballon d'Or' in 38-year first for Scottish football

Rangers icon was last Scot to be recognised in 1987

Scott McTominay is set to become the first Scotsman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 38 years following his heroics with Napoli last season.

Not since former Rangers striker Ally McCoist was put up for the prestigious award in 1987 has a Scottish player featured on the list of possible candidates for the coveted title.

Denis Law remains the only Scot to have won the accolade after he was crowned the world’s greatest footballer in 1964 after scoring 46 goals in a single season for Manchester United, while Kenny Dalglish finished runner-up in 1983 after winning a league and cup double with Liverpool.

Scott McTominay won the Serie A title with Napoli. | Getty Images

Jim Baxter, Jimmy Johnstone, Billy Bremner, Graeme Souness, Gordon Strachan and Steve Archibald are among the Scots who have received Ballon d'Or nominations over the years.

Now, according to reports, McTominay is set to add his name to that exalted list after being included on the shortlist for the 2025 award following his stunning debut season in Italy with Napoli.

The Scotland midfielder was a pivotal figure in helping the club to the Serie A title with 12 goals and six assists, including netting a stunning bicycle kick opener in the 2-0 win over Cagliari which clinched the scudetto, following his £25million transfer from Manchester United last summer.

McTominay, 28, also starred for his country, scoring three times in eight Nations League appearances for Steve Clarke’s national side last season. In total, he has 12 goals in 61 caps and is considered a favourite among the Tartan Army.

The Ballon d’Or is an annual award presented by French magazine France Football since 1956 to honour the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous season.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed the title last season with Luka Modric and Karim Benzema the only two other winners outwith Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi since 2008.

McTominay’s rivals for the 2025 award are set to include the likes of Ousmane Dembele, who won the Champions League with PSG, Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal, and Liverpool’s Mo Salah.