How to watch Hibs v Rangers on Saturday

Hibs host Rangers on the final weekend of the William Hill Premiership season on Saturday.

David Gray's side go into the fixture safe in the knowledge that a third place finish - and potential European league phase football next season - has already been secured following their 2-2 draw at St Mirren in midweek.

There is sure to be a fantastic atmosphere at Easter Road as Hibs supporters honour their heroes following their climb from bottom of the table in November to claiming the 'best of the rest' tag behind the Old Firm which included a 17-game unbeaten run.

For Rangers, it is likely to be the swansong of interim head coach Barry Ferguson, who was appointed on a short-term basis until the end of the season after the sacking of Philippe Clement in February.

Rangers will appoint a new permanent manager in the summer with the club set to be taken over by a US-consortium led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises.

While there is nothing at stake - Rangers lost out on the league title to Celtic weeks ago - both sides will be keen to finish their campaigns on a high before signing off for the close season.

A victory for Hibs would see them finish on 60 points - three short of their tally when finishing third under Jack Ross in 2020-21 - while Rangers, currently on 74 points, are set to finish with their lowest points total since 2017-18, when Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty were in charge.

Hibs host Rangers at Easter Road on the final weekend of the William Hill Premiership season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hibs v Rangers match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture between Hibs and Rangers takes place at Easter Road, Edinburgh, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

Hibs v Rangers TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 12.30am.

Hibs v Rangers live stream

The match will not be available to live stream in the UK. However, international subscribers to Hibs TV and Rangers TV can watch the action live through their online subscription. Live audio is available through both club channels to UK subscribers.

Hibs v Rangers team news

Hibs pair Joe Newell and Rudi Molotnikov (both groin) are still out while manager David Gray reported that a couple of others are doubtful with “bumps and bruises”. Barry Ferguson will assess his Rangers squad but Ianis Hagi, Ridvan Yilmaz and Dujon Sterling remain out.

Nick Walsh is the match referee with Andrew Dallas on VAR duty.