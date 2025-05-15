Hibs v Rangers on TV: Is the match being broadcast in the UK? How to watch Easter Road clash

How to watch Hibs v Rangers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson will aim to sign off on his time in charge at Ibrox with a third Scottish Premiership win in seven days as he takes his side to the capital to face in-form Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday.

Both sides enter the season’s curtain closer in positive mood, with David Gray’s Hibs securing third spot thanks to a battling 2-2 draw with St Mirren on Wednesday, while Rangers ended their home campaign with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Dundee United at Ibrox that saw Cyriel Dessers reach the milestone of 50 goals for the Gers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the result will mean little to the league table, with both sides unable to be dislodged from respective second and third spots, the two clubs simmering rivalry is sure to bring some much needed spark to an end of season dead rubber.

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the game? Here are all the ways that you can keep up with the game from the first whistle to the last:

Dylan Levitt celebrates his goal against Rangers at Ibrox earlier in the season. | SNS Group

Match Details

Date and Time: Saturday 17 May 2025. Kick-off at 12.30pm.

Saturday 17 May 2025. Kick-off at 12.30pm. Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Hibs v Rangers TV Details and how to watch

Hibs’ home game with Rangers has not been chosen for live TV coverage, and is therefore not available to watch for viewers in the UK and Ireland, despite the game not being effected by the 3pm blackout.

What is the 3pm Blackout Rule in the UK?

While the 3pm Saturday kick-offs are the slot in which a bulk of Scottish Premiership games are played during weekend football matches - with multiple games happening at the same time - they are never broadcast live on television due to the 'football blackout'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This rule means that football that no Scottish Premiership game can be broadcast on live television on Saturday between 2:45pm and 5:15pm. Games may be played on that day and on that time, but are forbidden to be televised in the UK – with Saturday televised kick-offs mostly occurring at 12:30pm or 5:30pm.

Hibs v Rangers Streaming Details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, international viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both club’s official service, with HibsTV and Rangers TV broadcasting the game live, for those subscribed to the service.

Hibs v Rangers audio commentary

Live audio commentary of the match will be available via Hibs TV and/or RangersTV, for those subscribed to the service.

Hibs v Rangers highlights

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel with the programme starting at 10.40pm on Saturday evening. This programme will be repeated at 12.15am on the same evening on BBC One. The programme will be repeated on Sunday 18 May at 7pm on BBC One, and Monday 19 May at 12am on BBC Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs v Rangers Updates