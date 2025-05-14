Hibs complete the improbable mission: their hero, supporting Celtic and St Mirren's charge

After a desperate start to the season, Gray’s men take third spot on dramatic night in Paisley

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mission accomplished. Hibs have tied up third place in the Scottish Premiership, sealing the deal with a gripping 2-2 draw away at St Mirren.

With one game remaining, Hibs are four points clear of nearest challengers Aberdeen, who lost heavily 5-1 at home to Celtic. "Watching Hibees on a Thursday night," sang a jubilant visiting support as they celebrated what at one point this season seemed an improbable outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a gutsy fightback from two goals down at the SMiSA Stadium, St Mirren remain the only team in the league to avoid defeat by the high-speed green-and-white juggernaut driven by head coach David Gray. But ever since the end of November, Hibs have accelerated up the table and are deserved winners of 'best of the rest'.

David Gray takes the acclaim of the Hibs support after finishing third. | SNS Group

What exact European rewards that brings is now dependent on the outcome of the Scottish Cup final on May 24. Hibs will be rooting for Celtic when they face Aberdeen at Hampden. Should Brendan Rodgers' side complete their treble, Hibs will enter the Europa League at the play-off round stage and be guaranteed a parachute into the main phase of the Conference League. If the Dons prevail, Hibs go into the Europa League at the second qualifying round.

This achievement by Hibs cannot be underplayed. A desperate start to the season left them on eight points after 11 matches and Gray clinging to his job. The rejuvenation of this team, helped by a 17-game unbeaten run, is of great testament to the head coach, his players and the club's board, who kept faith in the darkest of hours.

There are so many success stories in this Hibs squad from back to front: Jordan Smith, Jack Iredale, Rocky Bushiri, Nectar Triantis and Martin Boyle to name a few. But the real hero for many Hibbies is Gray. In his first full season as a manager, he has displayed leadership, calmness, class and tactical acumen. He has reunited Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dramatic night in Paisley

On a sun-drenched night in Paisley, Hibs went at St Mirren from the off. They took the lead three minutes in when Boyle cut on to his favoured right foot and took aim, his shot taking a slight deflection as it beat Zach Hemming at his near post.

Boyle had a goal ruled out for offside three minutes later but the advantage was doubled on ten minutes. Junior Hoilett darted down the wing and cut the ball back to Triantis, who in turn played the ball into Mykola Kuharevich. The Ukrainian's finish was unerring.

Completely on the ropes, St Mirren required Hemming to make an excellent save from Boyle on 19 minutes to keep the score down. They grew into the match thereafter and five minutes into first-half stoppage time, Richard Taylor halved the deficit with a close-range deflected effort.

St Mirren and Hibs served up a dramatic match in the Premiership. | SNS Group

That goal gave St Mirren renewed hope, knowing that a win would lift them into fifth place, and they levelled on 65 minutes. Roland Idowu got away from Lewis Miller down the left and his cross to the near post was finished by Conor McMenamin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remainder of the match was frantic as St Mirren pressed for a winner. It never came. They stay sixth, one point behind fifth-placed Dundee United and requiring something from Celtic Park on Saturday to have a chance of Europe.